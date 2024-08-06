Pune: PMC Launches Urgent Cleaning Efforts as Mutha River Floodwaters Recede (PHOTOS) |

Following the recession of the Mutha River floodwaters, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched urgent cleaning efforts along the riverbanks. This operation includes removing debris and mud deposited on nearby roads by the flood.

The water levels of the Mutha and Mula-Mutha rivers rose due to continuous discharge from dams such as Khadakwasla and Mulshi. This led to the evacuation of residents living along the riverbanks as the Mutha River overflowed. With rainfall in the dams' catchment areas decreasing, the discharge from Khadakwasla and Mulshi has been halted, causing the Mutha River's floodwaters to subside. As a result, the PMC has begun an extensive cleaning drive in the affected areas.

Additionally, the 'Green Earth' initiative was implemented at Fatima Nagar in Pune city through ASEZ WAO. Volunteers of the organisation collected one ton of waste in one and a half hours. PMC provided materials like brooms, gloves, and garbage bags for this activity.

Several parts of Pune, including areas like Ekta Nagar, were waterlogged due to recent floods.