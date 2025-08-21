Ticket Shortage Hits Pune-Konkan Route Ahead Of Ganeshotsav, Private Buses Hike Fares | FPJ Photo

As Ganeshotsav approaches, thousands of people from Pune who belong to the Konkan region are eager to travel to their native places to celebrate the festival with their families. However, the journey home has turned into a struggle as they are facing issues with the availability of state transport buses and the hike in fares of private buses.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) traditionally runs additional special buses during the festive season to manage the heavy rush of passengers heading towards Konkan. However, passengers are alleging that tickets are not available due to a shortage of buses.

'Private buses charge an extra ₹150 to ₹200'

Siddhesh Pardhar, a native of Guhagar, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “We usually go to our native place to celebrate the Ganesh festival with family. We have been looking for ST bus tickets for the last three days, but they are not available. The number of buses is not enough on this particular route. Many people have booked them earlier. On the other hand, if we opt for private buses, they charge an extra ₹150 to ₹200. This is not fair. The administration should prepare for this as the festival is very close.”

'RTO officials and MSRTC have kept their eyes closed'

Another passenger, Paresh Shigvan, a native of Chiplun, highlighted, “Usually, from Swargate to Konkan, the fare is nearly ₹450 for ST buses and ₹550 to ₹600 for private buses. Since state transport has not arranged enough buses, private buses are taking advantage by charging extra. Unfortunately, the RTO officials and MSRTC have kept their eyes closed over the issue.”

'Situation is the same every year'

Vijay Salvi, a native of Sangmeshwar, added, “This is the occasion we wait for the whole year. The transport department should be aware of the rush and how many passengers are willing to travel outside Pune city for the festival. Accordingly, arrangements of buses should be made for the convenience of the passengers. But the situation is the same every year. Only officers change, but not the issue.”

'Charging extra fare is illegal'

Meanwhile, Swapnil Bhosale, Deputy Regional Transport Officer, Pune, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “Charging extra fare is illegal. We are taking constant action on the issue, and private operators have been warned. Strict action will be taken against those who break the law.”