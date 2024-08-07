 Pune: 2 Arrested For Running Fake Invoice And ITC Trading Racket
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: 2 Arrested For Running Fake Invoice And ITC Trading Racket

Pune: 2 Arrested For Running Fake Invoice And ITC Trading Racket

The total ITC fraudulently generated and availed in this case amounts to ₹20 crores, with ₹3.25 crores recovered so far

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 02:18 PM IST
article-image
Pune: 2 Arrested For Running Fake Invoice And ITC Trading Racket |

Officers of the Anti-Evasion Unit, Pune-II, CGST Commissionerate, Pune Zone, acting on intelligence, have booked a case involving the issuance of fake invoices by various bogus firms that were fraudulently availing and passing illicit Input Tax Credit (ITC).

These firms which existed only on paper were operated by a syndicate, which also included government contractors who received fake ITC through fraudulent invoices without actual supply of goods and services.

FPJ Shorts
From Triumph To Kawasaki: Top 7 Super-Bikes Under ₹10 Lakh In India
From Triumph To Kawasaki: Top 7 Super-Bikes Under ₹10 Lakh In India
Bihar Police Recruitment Exam: Candidates Caught Making Slips Openly & Using Mobile Phones
Bihar Police Recruitment Exam: Candidates Caught Making Slips Openly & Using Mobile Phones
ATMA 2024 Results Declared; Which Institutes Accepts ATMA Scores?
ATMA 2024 Results Declared; Which Institutes Accepts ATMA Scores?
Pydhonie Murder Case: CCTV Footages From Dadar Station Show Accused Jay Chawda Carrying Body Of Victim In Trolley Bag
Pydhonie Murder Case: CCTV Footages From Dadar Station Show Accused Jay Chawda Carrying Body Of Victim In Trolley Bag
Read Also
Pune Video: Fire Breaks Out Due To MNGL Pipe Leakage In Kondhwa
article-image

The total ITC fraudulently generated and availed in this case amounts to ₹20 crores, with ₹3.25 crores recovered so far.

Two Pune residents, who are the masterminds of this syndicate, have been arrested.

Investigations have revealed that both formal and informal banking channels were used by the syndicate in collusion with government contractors involved in fake invoice trading.

Read Also
Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni Discusses Conservation Of Pune's Shaniwar Wada With Union Minister...
article-image

The department is committed to eradicating the fake invoice trading menace by all means.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Video: Crocodile Found In Warasgaon Dam; Released In Faraway Location

Pune Video: Crocodile Found In Warasgaon Dam; Released In Faraway Location

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge Thanks Mahayuti Govt For Allocating ₹179 Crore To...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge Thanks Mahayuti Govt For Allocating ₹179 Crore To...

Pune Division Employee Honoured With Safety Award By Central Railway

Pune Division Employee Honoured With Safety Award By Central Railway

Pune: 2 Arrested For Running Fake Invoice And ITC Trading Racket

Pune: 2 Arrested For Running Fake Invoice And ITC Trading Racket

Indapur Assembly Seat: Who Is Pravin Mane? Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Joins NCP (SP), Likely To...

Indapur Assembly Seat: Who Is Pravin Mane? Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Joins NCP (SP), Likely To...