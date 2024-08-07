 Pune Video: Fire Breaks Out Due To MNGL Pipe Leakage In Kondhwa
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Video: Fire Breaks Out Due To MNGL Pipe Leakage In Kondhwa

Pune Video: Fire Breaks Out Due To MNGL Pipe Leakage In Kondhwa

Fortunately, there were no injuries in the accident

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
article-image
Pune Video: Fire Breaks Out Due To MNGL Pipe Leakage In Kondhwa | Sourced

A gas leakage from a Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) pipeline resulted in a fire in Pune's Kondhwa Khurd in the early hours of Wednesday.

Watch Video:

Read Also
Pune: PMC Launches Urgent Cleaning Efforts as Mutha River Floodwaters Recede (PHOTOS)
article-image

According to the information received, at 1:23am, while road digging work was underway at Nine Hill Society in Kondhwa Khurd, a gas pipeline operated by MNGL was accidentally damaged by an excavator. This led to a significant gas leak in the area. The fire brigade was immediately informed about the incident, and MNGL personnel were also instantly called for help.

After the emergency services promptly arrived, the gas line was shut off for a brief period to prevent any further spread of the leak and avert any major accidents. Later, MNGL personnel repaired the damaged pipeline while the fire brigade personnel extinguished the fire and began cooling operations. Following this, the road-digging work resumed.

Read Also
Pune: PMC Halts Mula-Mutha RFD Project for Expert Review
article-image

Fortunately, there were no injuries in the accident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch Video: PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh Urges Pimpri-Chinchwad Residents To Report Potholes On...

Watch Video: PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh Urges Pimpri-Chinchwad Residents To Report Potholes On...

Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni Discusses Conservation Of Pune's Shaniwar Wada With Union Minister...

Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni Discusses Conservation Of Pune's Shaniwar Wada With Union Minister...

Pune Video: Fire Breaks Out Due To MNGL Pipe Leakage In Kondhwa

Pune Video: Fire Breaks Out Due To MNGL Pipe Leakage In Kondhwa

Pune: PMC's Road Maintenance Van Travels Long Distance In Reverse Without Driver In Hadapsar; Watch...

Pune: PMC's Road Maintenance Van Travels Long Distance In Reverse Without Driver In Hadapsar; Watch...

Pune: 66 Cases Of Zika Virus Infection Found Since June

Pune: 66 Cases Of Zika Virus Infection Found Since June