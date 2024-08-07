Pune Video: Fire Breaks Out Due To MNGL Pipe Leakage In Kondhwa | Sourced

A gas leakage from a Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) pipeline resulted in a fire in Pune's Kondhwa Khurd in the early hours of Wednesday.

Watch Video:

According to the information received, at 1:23am, while road digging work was underway at Nine Hill Society in Kondhwa Khurd, a gas pipeline operated by MNGL was accidentally damaged by an excavator. This led to a significant gas leak in the area. The fire brigade was immediately informed about the incident, and MNGL personnel were also instantly called for help.

After the emergency services promptly arrived, the gas line was shut off for a brief period to prevent any further spread of the leak and avert any major accidents. Later, MNGL personnel repaired the damaged pipeline while the fire brigade personnel extinguished the fire and began cooling operations. Following this, the road-digging work resumed.

Fortunately, there were no injuries in the accident.