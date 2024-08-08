Group Captain Nitin Welde (Retd) Pushes For New Helicopter Flight Paths From Pune | X/@nitinwelde

With the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) beginning its trials on October 31, Group Captain Nitin Welde (Retd) took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday to advocate for new helicopter flight paths from Pune.

"With two international airports near Mumbai and one at Juhu, the helicopter routes will need to change. New routing is essential for all routine operators from Pune," stated Welde, who is associated with Mahalaxmi Aviation, a firm offering private charter helicopter services.

- With two international airports near Mumbai and one at Juhu, the helicopter routes will undergo a change. This new routing is a must for all routine operators from #pune.

- As a matter of pride #pune boasts to be the “ Helicopter capital of #India”. With 20 birds stationed… https://t.co/DkqxWYvUs5 — Nitin Welde (@nitinwelde) August 8, 2024

"As a matter of pride, Pune boasts of being the 'helicopter capital of #India.' With 20 helicopters stationed here, we have more than any other city in the country. However, it's important to note that in Mumbai, the majority of helicopters are for ONGC offshore-specific tasks. During the yatra season, Dehradun has more helicopters, but this is a seasonal influx. With the massive expansion in the aviation sector, we need to explore ways to 'Share the Air Space.' Procedures, systems, and technologies must be utilized to ensure optimal traffic regulation," he added.

Welde further suggested that the Maharashtra government should plan a heliport in Panvel to benefit travellers using NMIA.

Read Also Pune: 17 Hospitalised After Ammonia Gas Leak At Food Processing Unit In Yavat

"The Government of Maharashtra must plan a helipad or heliport near Panvel town. This will be extremely useful for anyone travelling via the new Mumbai Airport. The cost of landing a helicopter at an international airport will be very high, and integrating into existing traffic patterns will be challenging. Therefore, the requirement for a helipad or heliport is a 'must-do' necessity," he wrote, tagging Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol.