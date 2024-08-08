 Group Captain Nitin Welde (Retd) Pushes For New Helicopter Flight Paths From Pune
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneGroup Captain Nitin Welde (Retd) Pushes For New Helicopter Flight Paths From Pune

Group Captain Nitin Welde (Retd) Pushes For New Helicopter Flight Paths From Pune

Group Captain Nitin Welde (Retd) further suggested that the Maharashtra government should plan a heliport in Panvel to benefit travellers using Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA)

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
article-image
Group Captain Nitin Welde (Retd) Pushes For New Helicopter Flight Paths From Pune | X/@nitinwelde

With the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) beginning its trials on October 31, Group Captain Nitin Welde (Retd) took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday to advocate for new helicopter flight paths from Pune.

"With two international airports near Mumbai and one at Juhu, the helicopter routes will need to change. New routing is essential for all routine operators from Pune," stated Welde, who is associated with Mahalaxmi Aviation, a firm offering private charter helicopter services.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Kharagpur Asks Students To Write Essays For PM Modi's 74th Birthday; Congress' Pawan Khera Calls It 'Senseless Effort To Stroke Megalomaniac's Ego'
IIT Kharagpur Asks Students To Write Essays For PM Modi's 74th Birthday; Congress' Pawan Khera Calls It 'Senseless Effort To Stroke Megalomaniac's Ego'
Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From Engagement Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya & Sobhita Dhulipala Get Engaged, 'Delighted' Nagarjuna Shares FIRST Photos From Engagement Ceremony
'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar Kamal Dadialla
'Being Elderly Is Not A Privilege': Isha Malviya Shares Cryptic Note & Hits Back At Udaariyan Costar Kamal Dadialla
From Repo Rate To GDP Growth Projections: Key Takeaways From RBI's MPC Meeting
From Repo Rate To GDP Growth Projections: Key Takeaways From RBI's MPC Meeting
Read Also
Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni Discusses Issues Of Retired Employees From Pune's Hindustan...
article-image

"As a matter of pride, Pune boasts of being the 'helicopter capital of #India.' With 20 helicopters stationed here, we have more than any other city in the country. However, it's important to note that in Mumbai, the majority of helicopters are for ONGC offshore-specific tasks. During the yatra season, Dehradun has more helicopters, but this is a seasonal influx. With the massive expansion in the aviation sector, we need to explore ways to 'Share the Air Space.' Procedures, systems, and technologies must be utilized to ensure optimal traffic regulation," he added.

Welde further suggested that the Maharashtra government should plan a heliport in Panvel to benefit travellers using NMIA.

Read Also
Pune: 17 Hospitalised After Ammonia Gas Leak At Food Processing Unit In Yavat
article-image

"The Government of Maharashtra must plan a helipad or heliport near Panvel town. This will be extremely useful for anyone travelling via the new Mumbai Airport. The cost of landing a helicopter at an international airport will be very high, and integrating into existing traffic patterns will be challenging. Therefore, the requirement for a helipad or heliport is a 'must-do' necessity," he wrote, tagging Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Group Captain Nitin Welde (Retd) Pushes For New Helicopter Flight Paths From Pune

Group Captain Nitin Welde (Retd) Pushes For New Helicopter Flight Paths From Pune

Satara: Despite Congress's Toll Exemption Win Claim, Locals Furious Over ₹315 Monthly Fee on...

Satara: Despite Congress's Toll Exemption Win Claim, Locals Furious Over ₹315 Monthly Fee on...

TRAGIC! Snake Charmer Gets Bitten By Cobra While Rescuing It From A House In Maharashtra's Gondia,...

TRAGIC! Snake Charmer Gets Bitten By Cobra While Rescuing It From A House In Maharashtra's Gondia,...

Explore Pune This Weekend (August 10 & 11): Freedom Heritage Walk, Evening Of Ghazals And More

Explore Pune This Weekend (August 10 & 11): Freedom Heritage Walk, Evening Of Ghazals And More

Pimpri Chinchwad: Two Injured as Pickup Truck Hits Divider

Pimpri Chinchwad: Two Injured as Pickup Truck Hits Divider