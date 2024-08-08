 Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni Discusses Issues Of Retired Employees From Pune's Hindustan Antibiotics Limited With Union Minister JP Nadda
Earlier on Wednesday, Kulkarni met Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to discuss the conservation of Pune's historic Shaniwar Wada

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 11:28 AM IST
article-image
Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni Discusses Issues Of Retired Employees From Pune's Hindustan Antibiotics Limited With Union Minister JP Nadda | X/@Medha_kulkarni

Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni on Wednesday met Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers JP Nadda to discuss the issues of retired employees of Hindustan Antibiotics Limited (HAL) in Pune.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kulkarni wrote, "Today, I had a courtesy meeting with Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers, Jagat Prakash Nadda, to discuss the long-pending issues of retired/voluntary retired employees of Hindustan Antibiotics Limited (HAL), Pune, a Government of India Enterprise. During this meeting, I presented the 11 points mentioned in the letter given to me by the retired employees' organisation in detail to the Minister."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader added that the Union Minister "listened attentively to all the points, including the discriminatory attitude of HAL management towards the employees and the problems arising from it." "He assured to take cognisance of it immediately and take necessary action," she emphasised.

article-image

Kulkarni also met Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday to discuss the conservation of Pune's historic Shaniwar Wada. The former Kothrud MLA said she briefed Shekhawat about the history of the wada and urged to preserve its heritage as a symbol of Maratha history.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kulkarni met Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss railway-related issues faced by Punekars. She also stated that she handed a suggestion letter to Vaishnaw regarding All India Radio's (AIR) Pune centre. "In addition to a consolidated letter containing queries from citizens and civil organisations in my constituency regarding their railway issues, I also submitted a suggestion letter reflecting public aspirations regarding AIR's Pune centre," she added.

