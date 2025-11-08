Nashik: Divisional Commissioner Dr Pravin Gedam Reviews Preparations For Upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela | Sourced

Nashik: During the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, a large number of devotees from across the country are expected to visit Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. In this regard, meticulous planning for transportation and crowd management, including rail, air, bus, private vehicles, and pedestrian pilgrims, must be carried out in coordination with all concerned departments, the Divisional Commissioner Dr Pravin Gedam instructed.



A detailed discussion was held on Friday at the Nashik District Collector’s Office to review various suggestions and practical aspects of the planning process.

Present at the meeting were Kumbh Mela Authority Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Special Inspector General of Police Dattatray Karale, Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil, Additional Municipal Commissioner Karishma Nair, and Project Officer and Sub-Divisional Officer (Nashik) Arpita Thube, along with officials from various departments.

Dr Gedam stated that the number of devotees arriving on the main festival days will be significantly high. Therefore, planning should be based on estimates of the number of devotees arriving by rail, air, bus, and car. Drawing reference from the planning model adopted during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, the local plan should be customised according to Nashik’s specific needs and requirements.



He emphasised that while managing the crowd, special priority must be given to basic amenities such as drinking water, food availability, healthcare facilities, and other essential conveniences for the devotees.



During the meeting, the Nashik Municipal Corporation presented a detailed outline based on the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela model. The police, municipal, and other departments shared their respective plans, and all senior officials present provided their valuable suggestions for effective coordination and implementation.