How Mumbai Bids Goodbye: Dhol-Tasha, Dance & Tears Mark Ganpati Visarjan 2025 | Watch Videos

Mumbai: The city’s streets turned into rivers of devotion on Saturday as thousands of faithful devotees gathered to bid farewell to their beloved Bappa on Anant Chaturdashi.

Drone visuals from Shroff Building showed a breathtaking sea of people flooding the lanes, moving in unison with chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya!' as the immersion processions made their way towards the seafronts.

Among the highlights was the immersion procession of the iconic Ganesh Gali Ka Raja in Lalbaug, which drew massive crowds. As the towering idol began its journey, the neighbourhood reverberated with beats of dhol-tasha, the rhythmic drums that have become the festival’s heartbeat.

Rain showers could not dampen the fervour. Men, women, and children, some drenched, some dancing barefoot in the puddles, joined the procession, clapping and swaying to the music. The streets glistened, lit by devotion, as families folded their hands and waved tearful goodbyes, carrying both emotion and hope in equal measure.

The air was thick with energy as chants mixed with drumbeats, creating a rhythm that seemed to mirror Mumbai itself, resilient, spirited, and united in faith. For many, the immersion is never just a ritual; it is a heartfelt moment of letting go, with the promise of welcoming Ganaraya again next year with the same joy and reverence.

“Bappa, come soon next year,” devotees shouted in chorus, their voices rising above the drums, the rain, and the waves — a sound that encapsulated the essence of Mumbai’s undying devotion.

As the idols made their way to the water, Mumbai’s farewell to its favourite God was less about goodbye and more about a promise of reunion — an emotion that binds the city every year.