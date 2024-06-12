Attention Mumbaikars! BMC Announces Water Cut In M Ward On June 13 For Infrastructure Upgrade; Check Details Here | File

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced that it will be shutting off water supply to certain areas in M East and M West divisions on Thursday, 13th June 2024, from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm.

The move is aimed at facilitating the installation of a new water supply system at Vashi Naka, a crucial infrastructure upgrade that will improve pressure in the water supply network.

The work involves the installation of a 750 mm diameter culvert at B. D. Patil Marg, Gawanpada, which is a critical component of the upgraded infrastructure.

M East Division (Beat No. 147 to 148)

Residents of M East Division will be affected by the shutdown, which will impact areas such as Lakshmi Vasahat, Rane Chal, Nityanand Baug, Tolaram Vasahat, Shriram Nagar, J. J. Wadi, Sheth Heights, Dongre Park, Tata Colony, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (B.P.C.L.) Colony, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, (H. P. C. L.) Vasahat, Gawanpada, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (H. P. C. L.) Refinery, Indian Oil Corporation, Tata Power Thermal Plant, Bhabha Atomic Research Center (B. A. R. C.), and Varun Beverages.

The water supply will remain off for these areas during the shutdown period.

M West Division (Beat No. 154 to 155)

Residents of M West Division will also be affected by the shutdown, which will impact areas such as Mahulgaon, Ambapada, Jijamata Nagar, Vashi Naka, Mysore Colony, Khadi Machine, Ramkrishna Chemburkar (RC) Marg, Shahaji Nagar, Collector Colony, Sindhi Colony, Laldongar, Subhash Chandra Bose Nagar, Navjeevan Society, Old Barracks, and Chembur Cantonment. The water supply will remain off for these areas during the shutdown period.

Citizens residing in the affected areas are advised to store enough water in advance to avoid any inconvenience during the shutdown period. The BMC has also appealed to the public to use water sparingly and efficiently during this time. The installation of a 750mm culvert is expected to improve the overall water supply network and ensure a more reliable and efficient service for residents of M East and M West ward.