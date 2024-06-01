 Mumbai: BMC Announces Water Cuts In Currey Road, Lower Parel
The BMC has appealed to residents to save water and use it judiciously.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 01, 2024, 07:19 PM IST
article-image
REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE | PTI

To improve water supply in the island city, the BMC will undertake strengthening work on old pipelines on June 6. It will take 17 hours and 15 minutes to complete the work, due to which there will be no water supply in some parts of Currey Road and Lower Parel.

The civic body will undertake repair work on the Tansa (East) and Tansa (West) main pipelines, each 1,450 diameters, passing through the racecourse. The repair work will start at 9.45pm on June 6 and is expected to be completed by 3pm on June 7.

During this period there will be no water supply in Currey Road, Sakharam Bala Pawar Marg, Mahadev Palav Marg, Delisle Marg, BDD Chawl and Lower Parel.

