Arkade Developers Acquires Naming Rights Of Bangur Nagar Metro Station In Goregaon

Arkade Developers has acquired the naming and branding rights of Bangur Nagar Metro Station. The station will now officially be known as Arkade Bangur Nagar Metro Station.

The partnership was unveiled at a special inauguration ceremony attended by key dignitaries from Arkade Developers, Signpost India Limited, & Arkade customers. The station is Located on the Metro Line 2A, which serves as a gateway to one of Mumbai's most dynamic growth corridors. Its positioning within Goregaon West makes it a vital hub for both daily commuters and the growing residential population.

Arpit Jain, Director, Arkade Developers Ltd., commented, "The renaming of the station reflects Arkade's belief in shaping cityscapes through community-focused urban design. As the Goregaon-Malad belt emerges as a lifestyle hotspot, we're proud to contribute to the area's evolution. We are aggressively expanding our footprint in this corridor with multiple completed, ongoing, and upcoming projects. We are pleased to take on the naming rights of this metro station as a meaningful step in deepening our connection with the community we serve.”

Earlier this month Uddhav Thackeray party workers staged agitation followed the unveiling of a signboard bearing the name "Kotak Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Metro" by metro authorities, which the party workers claimed was disrespectful to the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Azad Maidan Police station filed an FIR.