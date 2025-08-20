Mumbai News: Lodha Construction Site Supervisor, Others Booked After Woman Seriously Injured In Mulund

Representation Image

Mumbai: In a shocking lapse of safety at a Lodha construction site in Mulund East, a 29-year-old woman suffered a serious head injury after an iron chisel fell on her from the building under construction. The incident occurred on August 18, and the Navghar Police have registered a case against the site supervisor and other responsible individuals associated with the construction site.

The victim, Pooja Rajesh Nindrojiya, a resident of Azad Nagar in Mulund East and a tailor by profession. On the morning of August 18, at around 11:15 AM, she stepped out with her cousins Surekha, Bawli, and Jyoti to visit the Harihareshwar Shiv Temple and Navgraha Shani Mandir in the area.

While walking through a narrow lane leading to the temple, an iron chisel suddenly fell on Pooja’s head from the Lodha construction site on the right side of the alley. The impact left her severely injured and bleeding.

Surekha immediately called Pooja's uncle, Sagar Nindrojiya, who, along with help from local residents, rushed her to Aashirwad Hospital in Mulund East. After an initial examination, Dr. Paresh Bhanushali referred her for a CT scan at Clinico City Scan Centre in Mulund West. The scan revealed a skull fracture with internal bleeding in the brain, indicating a critical head injury.

Following the incident, the Navghar Police visited the construction site following the incident and launched an investigation. Based on Pooja’s complaint, a case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 3(5) and 125(B) against the Lodha construction site supervisor and other concerned personnel.

The complaint alleges gross negligence on the part of Lodha Construction, stating that no basic safety precautions were in place at the site, leading to the dangerous and life-threatening accident. Police are continuing their investigation into the matter.