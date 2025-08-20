Maharashtra DyCM Eknath Shinde, Minister Lodha Lead Ground Inspections After Heavy Rains Disrupt Life in Mumbai, Thane |

Heavy rainfall over the past three days has thrown life out of gear in Mumbai and Thane, prompting Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde to personally review the situation on Tuesday.

Shinde Reviews Flood Situation in Mumbai

In Mumbai, Shinde inspected the Mithi River and adjoining areas, directing the municipal administration to keep disaster management teams on high alert. Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande accompanied him during the visit. NDRF teams and boats have already been deployed along the river to tackle potential emergencies.

Inspection in Thane’s Waterlogged Areas

Later, the Deputy CM inspected severely waterlogged areas in Thane, including Naupada and Chikhalwadi in Kopri. He instructed Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao to deploy pumps for draining floodwater. Shinde noted that Thane had received 225 mm of rainfall, worsening the situation. He said the Municipal Disaster Management Cell was working on a “war footing” and closely monitoring developments.

Vigilance in Landslide-Prone Zones

Shinde also visited Bandra for another inspection of the Mithi River and later traveled to Vikhroli Parksite, where a landslide had occurred in Varsha Nagar two days ago. Declaring the area landslide-prone, he emphasized the need for continuous vigilance. Earlier, he also held a telephonic meeting with the Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai to assess the overall rain situation.

Appeal to Citizens

Reassuring residents, Shinde said the state government and local administrations are fully prepared to respond to any crisis. He urged people to remain cautious and venture out only when necessary as heavy rains continue to lash the region.

Lodha Reviews BMC Disaster Management

Co-Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Tuesday personally visited the BMC Disaster Management Department to review the situation.

High-Level Meeting at BMC Headquarters

At the BMC headquarters, Lodha held detailed discussions with Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and Police Commissioner Deven Bharti. He also reviewed real-time updates from disaster management officials and directed them to expedite water pumping in low-lying areas to restore traffic and reduce inconvenience to citizens.

Focus on Landslide Risks

The minister stressed the need for extra vigilance in hillside settlements, where the risk of landslides rises during heavy rain. “Every precaution must be taken to protect lives and restore normalcy quickly,” Lodha emphasized.

Praise for Civic and Police Teams

Reassuring Mumbaikars, Lodha praised the civic and police machinery for their active response and appealed to citizens to remain calm. “Our teams are fully prepared. I urge everyone to follow official advisories and cooperate with the administration,” he said.