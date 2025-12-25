'Hum Navi Mumbai Land Karne Waale Hai': Pilot's Announcement Before Landing Of 1st Flight From Bengaluru To NMIA; Inside VIDEOS

Navi Mumbai International Airport marked a historic milestone today as the first commercial passenger flight landed from Bengaluru, officially signalling the start of airport operations. The moment was captured through multiple passenger videos shared online, offering a rare inside view of aviation history in the making.

#NMIA | Visuals from inside the first commercial flight from #Bengaluru to #NaviMumbai International Airport, capturing the cabin announcement, cockpit message and the historic landing as India’s newest airport begins operations.

.

.#NMIA #Indigo #FPJ pic.twitter.com/ze25PniTfA — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) December 25, 2025

The visuals include a calm yet celebratory cabin announcement by the air hostess before departure, followed by a cockpit address from the pilot moments ahead of landing. A separate video shows passengers disembarking from the aircraft and stepping into the newly operational terminal, capturing the excitement of the airport’s first day.

Cabin crew announcement inside inaugural IndiGo flight that landed at NMIA

.

.

#NMIA #Indigo #FPJ pic.twitter.com/oNJMiTpmkk — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) December 25, 2025

Pilot’s Announcement Highlights Scale and Significance

In an announcement from the cockpit before landing, the pilot informed passengers that they were about to touch down in Navi Mumbai on the first commercial flight to the new airport. He described the airport as India’s largest greenfield aviation project, designed to serve nearly nine crore passengers annually.

The pilot also told passengers that Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani would be present at the aerobridge to personally welcome them, underlining the significance of the moment for the operator and the aviation sector at large.

Passengers Record Landmark Landing

Passengers on board recorded the descent and landing, with visuals showing the aircraft taxiing on the runway before reaching the terminal. Another video shows travellers exiting the aircraft and entering the airport, many pausing to record the moment on their phones.

Several passengers were seen expressing excitement and curiosity as they walked into the terminal, marking their role as the first commercial flyers to use the new facility.

The certificate is the only thing I’d have flown for. But inaugural flights of airlines are more fun. pic.twitter.com/GVHtrRRoHc — Ajay Awtaney (@LiveFromALounge) December 25, 2025

A New Chapter for Mumbai’s Aviation Network

The inaugural flight from Bengaluru represents more than a symbolic start. With operations now underway, Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to significantly reduce congestion at Mumbai’s existing airport and improve regional and national connectivity.

Officials have described the opening day as carefully managed, with more flights and destinations expected to be added in phases. For passengers on the first flight, however, the experience will remain a once in a lifetime memory tied to the birth of a major aviation hub.