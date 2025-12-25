Christmas Rush Causes Heavy Traffic Jam On Mumbai-Pune Expressway; VIDEOS

Holiday travel on Christmas Day led to heavy traffic congestion on the Mumbai - Pune Express highway, leaving thousands of commuters stuck for extended periods on Thursday, December 25. Motorists reported slow moving traffic and long queues, particularly in the Khandala ghat stretch, a known bottleneck during peak tourist seasons.

Several travellers took to social media to flag the situation and warn others planning day trips or short vacations to hill stations.

🚨 Update 12 PM : Huge traffic jam over Mumbai - Pune expressway since morning ⛔



Avoid unnecessary travel over the highway. pic.twitter.com/iEU35t3cr7 — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) December 25, 2025

Over an Hour Delay for Vehicles

An X user, Rushikesh Angre, shared visuals and updates from the highway, stating that vehicles were stuck in traffic for more than an hour in the Khandala ghat section. The post quickly gained attention as many users echoed similar experiences from different parts of the Mumbai, Pune route.

Traffic movement was extremely slow, with frequent halts caused by the sudden surge in private vehicles heading towards Lonavala and surrounding areas. Families travelling for Christmas picnics and overnight stays were among those most affected.

@nitin_gadkari Mumbai Pune expressway road jam toll kayla fayda? pic.twitter.com/b1z1KnPFkk — Basavaraj Biradar (@volkbb) December 25, 2025

Tourist Rush and Narrow Ghat Roads Add to Trouble

With many offices and schools shut for the day, a large number of travellers opted for short road trips, leading to traffic volumes exceeding normal weekday levels.

Even minor breakdowns or roadside halts in the ghat section can quickly escalate into long traffic jams due to limited diversion options.

Commuters should plan their journeys carefully, allow additional travel time and consider travelling during off peak hours. Drivers should follow lane discipline, avoid unnecessary stops and remain patient while passing through congested stretches.

Similar congestion could continue through the weekend as the year end holiday season picks up pace. Travellers heading towards hill stations have been asked to stay updated through official traffic advisories and social media alerts before setting out.