 Christmas Rush Causes Heavy Traffic Jam On Mumbai-Pune Expressway; VIDEOS
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiChristmas Rush Causes Heavy Traffic Jam On Mumbai-Pune Expressway; VIDEOS

Christmas Rush Causes Heavy Traffic Jam On Mumbai-Pune Expressway; VIDEOS

Heavy traffic congestion was reported on the Mumbai, Lonavala highway on December 25 due to the Christmas holiday rush. Motorists faced delays of over an hour in the Khandala ghat stretch as tourist traffic surged. Authorities advised travellers to plan journeys carefully and expect continued congestion during the holiday period.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 12:41 PM IST
article-image

Holiday travel on Christmas Day led to heavy traffic congestion on the Mumbai - Pune Express highway, leaving thousands of commuters stuck for extended periods on Thursday, December 25. Motorists reported slow moving traffic and long queues, particularly in the Khandala ghat stretch, a known bottleneck during peak tourist seasons.

Several travellers took to social media to flag the situation and warn others planning day trips or short vacations to hill stations.

Over an Hour Delay for Vehicles

An X user, Rushikesh Angre, shared visuals and updates from the highway, stating that vehicles were stuck in traffic for more than an hour in the Khandala ghat section. The post quickly gained attention as many users echoed similar experiences from different parts of the Mumbai, Pune route.

FPJ Shorts
iPhone Fold Leaks In Video Showing It From All Angles; Apple Is Likely To Solve The Crease Issue
iPhone Fold Leaks In Video Showing It From All Angles; Apple Is Likely To Solve The Crease Issue
Stranger Things Season 5: Volume 2 OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch This Dark Sci-Fi Series In India?
Stranger Things Season 5: Volume 2 OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch This Dark Sci-Fi Series In India?
Where To Celebrate Christmas In Mumbai: Best Spots In Bandra, Santacruz & Other Parts Of City With Festive Menus & Stunning Decor
Where To Celebrate Christmas In Mumbai: Best Spots In Bandra, Santacruz & Other Parts Of City With Festive Menus & Stunning Decor
Merry Christmas 2025: Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun And More Actors Extend Wishes To Their Fans On The Festival
Merry Christmas 2025: Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun And More Actors Extend Wishes To Their Fans On The Festival

Traffic movement was extremely slow, with frequent halts caused by the sudden surge in private vehicles heading towards Lonavala and surrounding areas. Families travelling for Christmas picnics and overnight stays were among those most affected.

Tourist Rush and Narrow Ghat Roads Add to Trouble

With many offices and schools shut for the day, a large number of travellers opted for short road trips, leading to traffic volumes exceeding normal weekday levels.

Even minor breakdowns or roadside halts in the ghat section can quickly escalate into long traffic jams due to limited diversion options.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Traffic Restrictions Imposed Near Agri-Koli Cultural Bhavan In Nerul From Dec 24...
article-image

Commuters should plan their journeys carefully, allow additional travel time and consider travelling during off peak hours. Drivers should follow lane discipline, avoid unnecessary stops and remain patient while passing through congested stretches.

Similar congestion could continue through the weekend as the year end holiday season picks up pace. Travellers heading towards hill stations have been asked to stay updated through official traffic advisories and social media alerts before setting out.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Major Fire Erupts At Andheri's Sorrento Tower; Over 40 Rescued Safely

Mumbai: Major Fire Erupts At Andheri's Sorrento Tower; Over 40 Rescued Safely

'Hum Navi Mumbai Land Karne Waale Hai': Pilot's Announcement Before Landing Of 1st Flight From...

'Hum Navi Mumbai Land Karne Waale Hai': Pilot's Announcement Before Landing Of 1st Flight From...

Navi Mumbai Airport Begins Operations: Viral Video Captures 1st Takeoff From NMIA As IndiGo Flight...

Navi Mumbai Airport Begins Operations: Viral Video Captures 1st Takeoff From NMIA As IndiGo Flight...

'Shah Jahan Must Be Crying...': Netizens React As NMIA Honours Its Labourers & Their Families In...

'Shah Jahan Must Be Crying...': Netizens React As NMIA Honours Its Labourers & Their Families In...

Navi Mumbai Airport: 1st Flight Departed From NMIA Lands In Hyderabad; IndiGo, Air India Express &...

Navi Mumbai Airport: 1st Flight Departed From NMIA Lands In Hyderabad; IndiGo, Air India Express &...