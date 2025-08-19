 Mumbai Rains: Tata Power Discom Ensures Uninterrupted Electricity Supply To 8 Lakh Consumers Amid Flooding
Mumbai Rains: Tata Power Discom Ensures Uninterrupted Electricity Supply To 8 Lakh Consumers Amid Flooding

As Mumbai reels under relentless monsoon rains, Tata Power Mumbai Discom stands resilient, ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to around 8 lakh consumers across the city. Amid waterlogging and a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department, the Company’s frontline Employees have been working tirelessly to maintain power infrastructure and swiftly address any disruptions.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 06:55 PM IST
article-image
Tata Power Mumbai Discom ensures uninterrupted supply to 8 lakh consumers amid monsoon flooding, with 24x7 teams, safety gear, and disaster cell support | Representational Image

Mumbai: As Mumbai reels under relentless monsoon rains, Tata Power Mumbai Discom stands resilient, ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply to around 8 lakh consumers across the city.

Amid waterlogging and a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department, the Company’s frontline Employees have been working tirelessly to maintain power infrastructure and swiftly address any disruptions.

Equipped with safety gear and supported by strategically deployed Quick Response Teams, Tata Power’s Employees have been on round-the-clock duty across flood-prone zones.

Substations have been fortified with de-watering pumps, rescue boats, and life jackets to tackle emergencies. Preventive maintenance, earth leakage tests at feeder pillars, and elevated installations in low-lying areas have helped mitigate risks and ensure public safety.

Despite the challenges posed by submerged streets and disrupted transport, Tata Power’s Disaster Management Cell remains fully operational, coordinating efforts to restore services swiftly wherever needed.

The Company’s commitment to a Zero Harm Culture ensures that safety remains paramount for both workers and consumers.

This monsoon, Tata Power Mumbai Discom salutes its linemen—the unsung heroes—whose dedication and courage continue to light up homes, hospitals, and essential services across the city.

