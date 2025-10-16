Mumbai Police's EOW To Question Top Official In ₹2,000-Crore IndusInd Bank Scam | File Pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has intensified its probe into the massive ₹2,000-crore financial irregularities at IndusInd Bank. According to sources, the EOW is set to summon Siddharth Banerjee, Head of the bank’s Global Markets and Financial Institutional Group, for questioning next week.

A senior EOW official revealed that Banerjee is a close associate of the bank’s former Deputy CEO, Arun Khurana, who has been accused of direct involvement in the fraudulent transactions. So far, the agency has recorded the statements of former CFO Govind Jain, Deputy CEO Arun Khurana, and former CEO Sumant Kathpalia.

The investigation is now in its final stages, and officials suggest that significant revelations are expected in the coming days.

