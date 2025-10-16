Malabar Gold Appointed Pakistani Influencer As Its Ambassador? Find The Truth Behind Social Media Allegations |

Mumbai: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of India’s leading jewellery brands, found itself at the centre of a public and legal controversy following its decision to invite social media influencer Alishba Khalid to a store inauguration event in the United Kingdom.

X User Claims Legal Notice Served Over Allegations

Among the prominent voices in the ongoing discourse is social media user Vijay Patel, who has shared excerpts of the company’s legal notice online, stating he faces possible civil detention for his posts. Responding defiantly, Patel stated, “So MP Ahammed-owned Malabar Gold wants to send me to jail for exposing their Pakistani influencer collaboration, who mocked our Operation Sindoor. I am willing to go to jail for the pride of our Army. You can’t silence me just because you have money. Let’s see who wins — your power or the support of Indians.”

URGENT SUPPORT NEEDED.



So MP Ahammed Owned Malabar Gold wants to send me to jail for exposing their Pakistani influencer collaboration, who has mocked our operation Sindoor.



I am willing to go to jail for the pride of our Army.



You can’t silence me just because you have the… pic.twitter.com/hCJqKCwZJa — Vijay Patel (@vijaygajera) October 15, 2025

Details On The Controversy

The controversy began after the company inaugurated its newly expanded showroom in Birmingham on September 6, 2025, where Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan served as the chief guest. The invitation extended to Alishba Khalid, a UK-based influencer, drew criticism after screenshots of her earlier social media posts resurfaced. The posts, allegedly made in May 2025, reportedly included comments critical of India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ and messages such as 'Pakistan Zindabad.'

As the posts went viral, social media users accused the company of associating with an individual perceived to have expressed anti-India sentiments. The backlash quickly gained momentum, prompting widespread calls for a boycott of the jewellery brand.

Malabar Gold Approaches Bombay HC

In response, Malabar Gold & Diamonds chose not to issue a public apology but instead initiated legal proceedings. The company filed a civil suit in the Bombay High Court, seeking to restrain what it described as 'defamatory' posts and misinformation linking the brand to Khalid’s political views, reported The Commune.

During a hearing before Justice Sandeep V. Marne on September 29, 2025, the company’s legal counsel clarified that Khalid had been engaged through a third-party agency, JAB Studios, and that her appearance had been confirmed before the Pahalgam terror attack and her controversial statements.

Malabar Gold’s representatives stated that the company was unaware of her social media history and had ended the association immediately once the issue came to light. They further alleged that the controversy was being amplified as part of a 'targeted campaign' to damage the brand’s reputation during the festive season.

The court later granted an ad-interim injunction in favour of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, directing several social media platforms to take down 442 URLs containing content related to the dispute and to restrict further circulation of similar material.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/