 Mumbai: Major Fire Erupts At Andheri's Sorrento Tower; Over 40 Rescued Safely
Mumbai: Major Fire Erupts At Andheri's Sorrento Tower; Over 40 Rescued Safely

Mumbai: Major Fire Erupts At Andheri's Sorrento Tower; Over 40 Rescued Safely

A major fire broke out at Sorrento Tower, a residential high-rise on Veera Desai Road, Andheri West, on Thursday morning. Over 40 residents stranded on upper floors were safely rescued by Mumbai Fire Brigade. The fire, confined to electrical wiring from the 10th to 21st floor, was extinguished within two hours. No injuries were reported, and authorities are investigating the cause.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Major Fire Erupts At Andheri's Sorrento Tower; Over 40 Rescued Safely | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A major fire erupted in a residential high-rise, Sorrento Tower, located on Veera Desai Road, Andheri West on Thursday morning,  in which several people were stranded. The incident of fire was reported to Mumbai Fire Brigade at 10.05 am. 

Over 40 residents from the upper floors who were stranded at upper floors were rescued by the firefighters. Due to swift action by the authorities, no injury was reported and all residents were evacuated safely.

About The Incident

"The incident took place in Sorrento Tower, Veera Desai Road, near country club, Andheri West. Total 30-40 people from 16th floor refuge area are safely rescued through staircase. Two males and one female safely rescued from flat no 1503 on 15th floor using BA set."

"The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation etc in electric shaft from 10th floor to 21st floor and router, shoe rack, wooden furniture etc near electric duct on various floors of Stilt+ 4 Podium+ 5th to 22nd floors residential building," the report from BMC disaster management said.

Agencies including Mumbai Fire Brigade, Police, staff from concerned Electricity Distribution Company, ambulance and Ward staff are deployed on the spot.The fire was declared Level 1 on 10.20 am and doused at 11.37 pm. No injuries were reported.Further details are awaited in the incident. The authorities are investigating the cause of fire.

