Attention Mumbaikars! BMC Announces 16 Hours Water Cut On May 29-30 At K East, K West And P South Ward

Attention Mumbaikars! 16 Hours Water Cut At K East, K West And P South Ward

Mumbai: Residents of Mumbai, particularly those residing in the K East, K West, and P South ward, will face a temporary disruption in water supply. Scheduled between May 29th and 30th, this maintenance operation by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) involves connecting main water lines and removing old damaged water lines. Lasting for 16 hours, the operation aims to bolster the city's water infrastructure for sustained and improved supply in the future. During this period, certain areas will experience a complete shutdown of water supply, while others will contend with reduced water pressure. These measures are necessary to facilitate the essential maintenance activities.

Previously, on May 16, the BMC had announced a water cut for May 22 and 23, which was subsequently called off. The BMC has now rescheduled the water cut to take place once again. Civic body has announced plans for essential maintenance work in the K East ward of Andheri (East). This operation entails the connection of two main water channels: a 1500 mm diameter water channel and a new 1200 mm diameter water channel (known as the Parle outlet). The work will be carried out from Sawant Marg and Cardinal Gracious Marg Junction to Cardinal Gracious Marg and Sahar Marg Junction. Additionally, an old undamaged 1200 mm diameter water channel will be removed during this process. The operation is scheduled to commence at 9:00 AM on May 29th and conclude at 1:00 AM on May 30th, spanning a duration of 16 hours.

Upon the completion of this maintenance work, significant improvements are expected in the water level of Veravali Reservoirs 1, 2, and 3. Consequently, there will be a permanent enhancement in the water supply to areas including Andheri (East) and (West), Jogeshwari (East) and (West), and Vile Parle (East) and (West).

In the K East Division, residents of Tripathi Nagar, Munshi Colony, Bastiwala Compound, Collector Colony, Matoshree Club, and Durga Nagar will experience a disruption in their daily water supply routine. The interruption will occur between 8:00 AM and 9:00 AM for the former group, while for Durga Nagar, Sariput Nagar, and nearby areas, water supply will remain suspended from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Furthermore, neighborhoods such as Dutt Hill, Oberoi Splendor, Kelati Pada, and Ganesh Mandir Premises along Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Road (JVLR) will also face water supply cessation during their usual supply hours, spanning from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

Residents of (K East ward) Bandrekar Wadi, Franciswadi, Makharanipada, Subhash Marg, and Chachanagar, who typically receive water between 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM, will face a temporary suspension of water supply. Similarly, areas including Bandra Plot, Hari Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Pascal Vasahat, and Shankarwadi, scheduled to receive water from 1:30 PM to 3:40 PM, will also be affected by the shutdown. Additionally, residents of Vishal Auditorium, Verma Nagar, Kamgar Kalyan, and several other localities encompassing most parts of Vileparle, accustomed to water supply between 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM, will experience a cessation of water supply during this period.

Some areas of K East ward including Pump House, Vijay Raut Marg, Patilwadi, Hanjar Nagar, Kankhapada, Parsi Vasahat, Jijamata Marg, Gundavali Hill, and Ashirwad Chal, accustomed to receiving water between 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM, will experience a temporary halt in water supply. Similarly, those living along Old Nagardas Marg, Mogarpada, New Nagardas Marg, Parsi Panchayat Marg, R. K. Singh Marg, and Nicholaswadi Area, with scheduled water supply timings from 8:00 PM to 10:30 PM, will also face an interruption in their water provision.

Meanwhile, in the P South Division, residents of Bimbisar Nagar, Bandrekar Wadi, Vanrai, and the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) Area, who typically receive water between 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM, will encounter low water pressure during this period. Additionally, inhabitants of Ram Mandir Marg in Goregaon (West), whose water supply is scheduled from 7:45 PM to 9:15 PM, will experience a temporary suspension of water supply.

In the K West Division, neighborhoods including C. D. Barfiwala Marg, Upashray Galli, Swami Vivekananda Marg Andheri, and others, which usually receive water from 7:30 AM to 12:00 PM, will face a temporary halt in water supply. Similarly, residents of Juhu-Koliwada and Juhu Tara Road, whose water supply timings are from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, will also experience a closure of water supply during this time frame.

In other parts of K West Division, residents of Devaraj Chawl and Swami Vivekananda Marg, from JVLR to Jogeshwari Bus Stand, who typically receive water between 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM, will encounter a suspension of water supply. Similarly, in Char Bungalow, D. N. Nagar, and Juhu-Wesaway Junction, where water is supplied from 12:15 PM to 2:10 PM, residents will experience low water pressure. Additionally, those residing in Vileparle (West), Lallubhai Park, Lohia Nagar, Vileparle Village, Milan Subway, the Entire Juhu Area, V. M. Marg, and Nehru Nagar, who usually receive water between 2:30 PM and 4:30 PM, will face a temporary cessation of water supply. Similarly, in Moragaon and Juhu Township, where water is supplied from 2:30 PM to 4:40 PM, residents will also experience a halt in water provision. Moreover, residents of Yadav Nagar, Sahakar Marg, Bandivali Hill, Momin Nagar, Khajurwadi, Jogeshwari Gate, Jogeshwari Station Marg, and Captain Samant Marg (Part) will encounter a shutdown in water supply from 9:30 PM to 12:00 PM. Finally, in Gilbert Hill, Sagar City, Gaondevi Dongri, Juhu Galli, Wireless Marg, and Srinath Nagar, where water supply is scheduled from 10:00 PM to 12:30 Midnight, residents will experience a temporary suspension of water supply.

Chief Of Hydraulic Engineering Department of BMC Purushottam Malavade, "We advise citizens of the concerned area to use water sparingly and responsibly. Additionally, as a precautionary measure after the water supply is restored, the municipal administration appeals to filter and boil the water for 4 to 5 days. Our work will finish in time; it is summertime, and water is the most important thing, so store accordingly. But the repair has to be done; it will only make the supply for these regions better than ever."