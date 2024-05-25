Attention Mumbaikars! BMC Announces 5 Per Cent Water Cut In City From May 30; Check Details Here | Representative Photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a water cut in Mumbai due to low water reserves, starting with a 5 per cent reduction from Thursday, 30 May 2024 and escalating to a 10 per cent reduction from Wednesday, 5 June 2024. This decision is a precautionary measure to ensure the existing water stock lasts as long as possible amid insufficient reserves.

Less Than 10 Per Cent Of Water Reserves Left

As of 25 May 2024, the dams supplying water to Mumbai hold a total of 1,40,202 million litres, which represents only 9.69 per cent of the annual requirement of 14,47,363 million litres. The BMC administration is closely monitoring the water stock and managing daily water supply in a planned and strategic manner.

🚰The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to implement a 5 per cent water cut in the Mumbai Metropolitan City (BMC jurisdiction) from Thursday, 30 May 2024, and a 10 per cent water cut from Wednesday, 5 June 2024, as a precautionary measure to ensure that the… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 25, 2024

These water cuts will remain in effect until the region receives satisfactory rainfall and the water levels in the reservoirs show significant improvement. While the current situation is critical, the BMC has reassured Mumbaikars that there is no immediate cause for panic. The administration has humbly appealed to all citizens to use water judiciously and adopt water-saving measures to help manage the limited supply effectively.

BMC Urges Mumbaikars For Cooperation In Water Conservation Efforts

The BMC has urged residents to cooperate fully with these measures and contribute to water conservation efforts. Simple practices such as fixing leaks, using buckets instead of hoses for cleaning, and reducing water wastage in daily activities can collectively make a notable impact. Additionally, the BMC has been spreading awareness about water conservation through various campaigns and public messages to encourage responsible usage among citizens.

The municipal administration is committed to ensuring that the water supply is managed efficiently during this period of scarcity. However, the cooperation and support of the public are crucial to navigating this challenging time. By adopting water-saving habits and reducing unnecessary consumption, Mumbaikars can help preserve the limited water resources until the monsoon rains replenish the reservoirs.