Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Bids Emotional Farewell To Ganpati At Varsha Residence

Mumbai: An emotional moment unfolded at ‘Varsha’, the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, as the CM and his family bid farewell to Lord Ganesha after 10 days of festivities.

In a heartfelt note shared on social media, Fadnavis expressed gratitude and devotion as the family performed the immersion of their Ganpati idol in an artificial pond, highlighting their commitment to an eco-friendly celebration.

“We bid farewell to you, O God, may we have your command. If we have erred in anything, may we have your forgiveness,” the Chief Minister wrote. His message carried the emotions of a devotee parting from Bappa, a feeling shared by countless families across Maharashtra at this time of year.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) says, "Today we have immersed Lord Ganesh at Varsha in an artificial pond. Bappa blessed us and the entire Maharashtra for 10 days. Immersion processions are underway across the state with great excitement, and I…"

Reflecting on the rituals performed at Varsha, Fadnavis said that while the physical presence of the idol departs, Ganpati’s blessings remain forever in the hearts of devotees. “Bappa resides forever in the heart of each one of us, and his blessings are always with us,” he wrote, adding that the household now looks forward to welcoming Ganaraya again with renewed devotion next year.

The CM’s message was accompanied by the resounding chant, “Ganpati Bappa Morya! Come soon next year!” — a phrase that echoed across thousands of households during the visarjan day.

Speaking on the immersion processions taking place across the state, Fadnavis said, “Bappa blessed us and the entire Maharashtra for 10 days. Immersion processions are underway across the state with great excitement, and I hope it all goes peacefully and law & order is maintained.”

As Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra bid goodbye to Ganpati, the CM’s words reflected both the spiritual bond devotees share with the deity and the collective hope for a safe, joyous celebration.