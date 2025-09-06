 Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Bids Emotional Farewell To Ganpati At Varsha Residence
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Bids Emotional Farewell To Ganpati At Varsha Residence

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Bids Emotional Farewell To Ganpati At Varsha Residence

An emotional moment unfolded at ‘Varsha’, the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, as the CM and his family bid farewell to Lord Ganesha after 10 days of festivities.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 04:02 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: An emotional moment unfolded at ‘Varsha’, the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, as the CM and his family bid farewell to Lord Ganesha after 10 days of festivities.

In a heartfelt note shared on social media, Fadnavis expressed gratitude and devotion as the family performed the immersion of their Ganpati idol in an artificial pond, highlighting their commitment to an eco-friendly celebration.

“We bid farewell to you, O God, may we have your command. If we have erred in anything, may we have your forgiveness,” the Chief Minister wrote. His message carried the emotions of a devotee parting from Bappa, a feeling shared by countless families across Maharashtra at this time of year.

Reflecting on the rituals performed at Varsha, Fadnavis said that while the physical presence of the idol departs, Ganpati’s blessings remain forever in the hearts of devotees. “Bappa resides forever in the heart of each one of us, and his blessings are always with us,” he wrote, adding that the household now looks forward to welcoming Ganaraya again with renewed devotion next year.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Bids Emotional Farewell To Ganpati At Varsha Residence
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Bids Emotional Farewell To Ganpati At Varsha Residence
'No Restriction By Government, Have To Play All Matches': BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia On Outrage Over India-Pak Asia Cup Clash
'No Restriction By Government, Have To Play All Matches': BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia On Outrage Over India-Pak Asia Cup Clash
Major Win For Defence: GST Scrapped On Weapons, Aircraft; Drones Slashed to 5%
Major Win For Defence: GST Scrapped On Weapons, Aircraft; Drones Slashed to 5%
Mumbai's New Yorker Patron's Story Of Treating His GF At This Chowpatty Restaurant Without Any Money Melts Netizens' Hearts
Mumbai's New Yorker Patron's Story Of Treating His GF At This Chowpatty Restaurant Without Any Money Melts Netizens' Hearts

The CM’s message was accompanied by the resounding chant, “Ganpati Bappa Morya! Come soon next year!” — a phrase that echoed across thousands of households during the visarjan day.

Speaking on the immersion processions taking place across the state, Fadnavis said, “Bappa blessed us and the entire Maharashtra for 10 days. Immersion processions are underway across the state with great excitement, and I hope it all goes peacefully and law & order is maintained.”

As Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra bid goodbye to Ganpati, the CM’s words reflected both the spiritual bond devotees share with the deity and the collective hope for a safe, joyous celebration.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Bids Emotional Farewell To Ganpati At Varsha Residence

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Bids Emotional Farewell To Ganpati At Varsha Residence

Mumbai's New Yorker Patron's Story Of Treating His GF At This Chowpatty Restaurant Without Any Money...

Mumbai's New Yorker Patron's Story Of Treating His GF At This Chowpatty Restaurant Without Any Money...

Video: 'PM Modi Is Great Whether Trump Says It Or Not,' Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Video: 'PM Modi Is Great Whether Trump Says It Or Not,' Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Tardeo's Willingdon Society Families Face ₹35-Crore Penalty For Occupancy Certificate

Mumbai: Tardeo's Willingdon Society Families Face ₹35-Crore Penalty For Occupancy Certificate

NCP MLC Amol Mitkari Withdraws Tweet Against IPS Officer Anjana Krishna, Apologises

NCP MLC Amol Mitkari Withdraws Tweet Against IPS Officer Anjana Krishna, Apologises