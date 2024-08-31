Mumbai: BMC Announces Water Supply Disruption In Andheri And Surrounding Areas Due To Veravali Reservoir-II Valve Replacement On September 2

Water supply will be disrupted in parts of Jogeshwari, Andheri East, and Andheri West from September 2 due to valve replacement work on Veravali Reservoir-II. | Representative Image

Mumbai: The BMC will be replacing two 900 mm diameter butterfly valves (BFVs) on the Veravali Reservoir-II inlet within the valve gallery. This work is scheduled to begin on September 2 at 1 a.m. and is expected to finish by the following afternoon. During this period, water supply will be temporarily disrupted in parts of Jogeshwari, Andheri East and Andheri West.

Specifically, the following areas will experience a complete water outage: Majas Village, Samarth Nagar, Sarvoday Nagar, Indira Nagar, Majas Depot, Meghwadi, Rohidas Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, RR Thakur Marg, Anand Nagar, Oberoi Tower, the area between Jogeshwari Railway Station (East) and Western Express Highway, Natwar Nagar, and PP Dias Compound.

Additionally, water supply will be disrupted in Mahakali Road, Poonam Nagar, Goni Nagar, Takshila Road, MMRDA Colony, Durga Nagar, Paper Box, Malpa Dongari No. 3, Matoshree Club East, Bandrekar Wadi, Franciswadi, Makhrani Pada, Subhash Road, Chacha Nagar, Four Bungalows, D.N. Nagar, Juhu Versova Link Road, Ganesh Nagar, Kapaswadi, Bharat Nagar, and Seven Bungalows.

Residents of Hari Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Shankarwadi, and Pascal Colony will experience water supply at reduced pressure during this time. The BMC has appealed the citizens residing in these areas to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously.