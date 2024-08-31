 Mumbai: BMC Announces Water Supply Disruption In Andheri And Surrounding Areas Due To Veravali Reservoir-II Valve Replacement On September 2
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BMC Announces Water Supply Disruption In Andheri And Surrounding Areas Due To Veravali Reservoir-II Valve Replacement On September 2

Mumbai: BMC Announces Water Supply Disruption In Andheri And Surrounding Areas Due To Veravali Reservoir-II Valve Replacement On September 2

This work is scheduled to begin on September 2 at 1 a.m. and is expected to finish by the following afternoon. During this period, water supply will be temporarily disrupted in parts of Jogeshwari, Andheri East and Andheri West.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 03:00 AM IST
article-image
Water supply will be disrupted in parts of Jogeshwari, Andheri East, and Andheri West from September 2 due to valve replacement work on Veravali Reservoir-II. | Representative Image

Mumbai: The BMC will be replacing two 900 mm diameter butterfly valves (BFVs) on the Veravali Reservoir-II inlet within the valve gallery. This work is scheduled to begin on September 2 at 1 a.m. and is expected to finish by the following afternoon. During this period, water supply will be temporarily disrupted in parts of Jogeshwari, Andheri East and Andheri West.

Specifically, the following areas will experience a complete water outage: Majas Village, Samarth Nagar, Sarvoday Nagar, Indira Nagar, Majas Depot, Meghwadi, Rohidas Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, RR Thakur Marg, Anand Nagar, Oberoi Tower, the area between Jogeshwari Railway Station (East) and Western Express Highway, Natwar Nagar, and PP Dias Compound.

Additionally, water supply will be disrupted in Mahakali Road, Poonam Nagar, Goni Nagar, Takshila Road, MMRDA Colony, Durga Nagar, Paper Box, Malpa Dongari No. 3, Matoshree Club East, Bandrekar Wadi, Franciswadi, Makhrani Pada, Subhash Road, Chacha Nagar, Four Bungalows, D.N. Nagar, Juhu Versova Link Road, Ganesh Nagar, Kapaswadi, Bharat Nagar, and Seven Bungalows.

Read Also
Mumbai: Water Levels At 7 Lakes Reach 95.75%, Ensuring Supply Until Next Monsoon; BMC Lifts 10% Cut
article-image

Residents of Hari Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Shankarwadi, and Pascal Colony will experience water supply at reduced pressure during this time. The BMC has appealed the citizens residing in these areas to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BMC Announces Water Supply Disruption In Andheri And Surrounding Areas Due To Veravali Reservoir-II Valve Replacement On September 2
Mumbai: BMC Announces Water Supply Disruption In Andheri And Surrounding Areas Due To Veravali Reservoir-II Valve Replacement On September 2
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay High Court Grants Interim Protection To Shiv Sena Leader Waman Mhatre Amid Alleged Derogatory Remarks
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay High Court Grants Interim Protection To Shiv Sena Leader Waman Mhatre Amid Alleged Derogatory Remarks
Mumbai: BMC Issues Warning On Unsafe Bridges For Fifth Consecutive Year Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2024; Check Details
Mumbai: BMC Issues Warning On Unsafe Bridges For Fifth Consecutive Year Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2024; Check Details
Punjab: SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami Welcomes Rouse Avenue Court's Decision To Frame Charges Against Jagdish Tytler In 1984 Anti-Sikh Massacre Case
Punjab: SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami Welcomes Rouse Avenue Court's Decision To Frame Charges Against Jagdish Tytler In 1984 Anti-Sikh Massacre Case

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC Announces Water Supply Disruption In Andheri And Surrounding Areas Due To Veravali...

Mumbai: BMC Announces Water Supply Disruption In Andheri And Surrounding Areas Due To Veravali...

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay High Court Grants Interim Protection To Shiv Sena Leader Waman...

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay High Court Grants Interim Protection To Shiv Sena Leader Waman...

Threat Calls To Nitin Gadkari: NIA Finds No Evidence; Mumbai Court Returns Report Over Jurisdiction...

Threat Calls To Nitin Gadkari: NIA Finds No Evidence; Mumbai Court Returns Report Over Jurisdiction...

Mumbai: BMC Issues Warning On Unsafe Bridges For Fifth Consecutive Year Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2024;...

Mumbai: BMC Issues Warning On Unsafe Bridges For Fifth Consecutive Year Ahead Of Ganeshotsav 2024;...

Mumbai: Administrative Officer Of Ghatkopar College Held By ACB Unit In Graft Case

Mumbai: Administrative Officer Of Ghatkopar College Held By ACB Unit In Graft Case