Mumbai: Water Levels At 7 Lakes Reach 95.75%, Ensuring Supply Until Next Monsoon; BMC Lifts 10% Cut | FP Photo

Mumbai: The water levels in the seven lakes supplying Mumbai have reached 95.75% of their total capacity, marking a 6% increase from the same time last year. This stock ensures that the city has sufficient water to last until the next monsoon, providing much-needed relief to residents.

As of October 1, the city requires a total of 14.47 lakh million litres of water across all lakes for the year. Currently, the lakes hold 13.85 lakh million litres, compared to 90.09% last year and 97.03% in 2022. On July 30, the water stock was at 75%. Despite low rainfall in August, intermittent rains in the lakes' catchment areas have boosted the water stock by 20%.

The BMC supplies 3,900 million litres of water daily to the city from seven lakes in Mumbai and the Thane district. At present, Modak Sagar, Vehar and Tulsi lakes are 100% full, while the two important lakes Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa has 95% and 93% water stock respectively. Followed by Tansa and Middle Vaitarna each 98% full. Due to the improved water levels, the BMC has lifted the 10% water cut that had been in place since July 29.

Total water stock in seven lakes on August 29.

Lakes.....current level ....overflow level (all figures in metres)

Upper Vaitarna..603.18.....603.51

Modak Sagar....163.16.....163.15

Tansa...128.52......128.63

Middle Vaitarna....284.28.....285

Bhatsa...140.42.....142.07

Vehar...80.24....80.12

Tulsi...139.23.......139.17

Year...current stock (million litres).... percentage

2024...13,85,834...95.75

2023....13,03,864...90.09

2022....14,04,379...97.03