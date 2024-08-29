Navi Mumbai: Morbe Dam Overflows, NMMC Celebrates With Religious Ceremony; Water Levels At 99.74% | File

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai municipal corporation (NMMC) had a religious ceremony on the Morbe dam on Thursday after the dam overflew. To mark the auspicious occasion of the dam reaching its maximum storage limit, the corporation conducts the ceremony whenever the dam overflows. The dam had last overflew in the year 2023 and 2021.

As per the daily record maintained by the water department, the water level in the dam had reached almost 99.74 % on Tuesday. Morbe dam overflows at 88 meters and as per the data of Tuesday, the water level was recorded at 87.95 meters. Nmmc has received a total of 2153.31 mm rainfall this year.

"The catchment area requires to receive approximately 3500 mm rainfall for the dam to reach the maximum storage capacity and this year it was received earlier than last year. Last year, it oveflew on September 25 after receiving 3748 mm rainfall,” an official from NMMC said.

"Entire Navi Mumbai receives water through morbe dam therefore it is essential that there is availability of adequate water in the dam which is closely monitored. Of the total water in the dam, approximately 84 percent is usable. Some amount of water is lost to evaporation, dead storage etc," added the official.

With the overflowing of the dam, the corporation has claimed that it has enough water to supply till July 2025 which will reduce the probability of water cut during the summer.