 Mumbai: Hit-And-Run Leaves 51-Year-Old Ragpicker Dead
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Hit-And-Run Leaves 51-Year-Old Ragpicker Dead

Mumbai: Hit-And-Run Leaves 51-Year-Old Ragpicker Dead

Magare suffered serious injuries to her stomach and right leg.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 12:36 AM IST
article-image

A 51-year-old ragpicker was killed in a road accident on Khairani Road in Sakinaka on Saturday at 12.45pm. While Shanta Magare was working, an unidentified driver struck her with a car and fled the scene.

Magare suffered serious injuries to her stomach and right leg. An auto-rickshaw driver transported her to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. However, she was declared dead the next day.

Read Also
Mumbai: 60-Year-Old Loses Life In Hit-And-Run Incident In Kurla; Driver Arrested For Negligence &...
article-image

Her son, Kishor Magare, filed a case at the Sakinaka police station under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving) and 304(A) (causing death by negligence), along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Man Orchestrates Murder Of Father-In-Law; 4 Arrested

Mumbai: Man Orchestrates Murder Of Father-In-Law; 4 Arrested

Bombay High Court Orders Audit Of Industries Causing High Air Pollution

Bombay High Court Orders Audit Of Industries Causing High Air Pollution

Mumbai: Hit-And-Run Leaves 51-Year-Old Ragpicker Dead

Mumbai: Hit-And-Run Leaves 51-Year-Old Ragpicker Dead

Mumbai: Central Railway Official Booked By CBI In DPA Case

Mumbai: Central Railway Official Booked By CBI In DPA Case

Navi Mumbai: Renowned Football Coach Stanley Nair Killed In Vashi Accident, Dumper Driver Arrested

Navi Mumbai: Renowned Football Coach Stanley Nair Killed In Vashi Accident, Dumper Driver Arrested