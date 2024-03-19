Mumbai: Hit-And-Run Leaves 51-Year-Old Ragpicker Dead

A 51-year-old ragpicker was killed in a road accident on Khairani Road in Sakinaka on Saturday at 12.45pm. While Shanta Magare was working, an unidentified driver struck her with a car and fled the scene.

Magare suffered serious injuries to her stomach and right leg. An auto-rickshaw driver transported her to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. However, she was declared dead the next day.

Her son, Kishor Magare, filed a case at the Sakinaka police station under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving) and 304(A) (causing death by negligence), along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.