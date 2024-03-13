Mumbai: 60-Year-Old Loses Life In Hit-And-Run Incident In Kurla; Driver Arrested For Negligence & Rash Driving

A 60-year-old man was allegedly killed in a hit-and-run case on the night of Monday at Kurla’s Kamani Junction. According to the police, a truck collided with the victim, who was walking on the road.

The deceased victim is identified as Farukh Shaikh, a resident of Kajupada in the Saki Naka area. Shaikh worked as a salesperson at a shop in Masjid Bunder and usually returned home by 11 at night.

Details of event

Shaikh’s son Abbas and his mother had told him to return home early on Monday as it was Ramadan. At around 10.30-11 on Monday night, Abbas received a phone from a friend who informed the former about Shaikh’s accident near Ghatkopar-Sion Road, at LBS Marg in the Kamani junction area.

Abbas’s friend who was passing by had recognized Shaikh, who was lying in a pool of blood and hence he informed Abbas about it. Abbas reached the spot, he noticed a huge crowd gathered in the place along with police vehicles and personnel, who informed him about Shaikh being taken to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment.

The truck was left abandoned

According to police, at the accident spot, a 12-wheeler truck was left abandoned – MH 43 CE 3241, and soon after they started to trace the driver of the vehicle.

At Rajawadi Hospital, Shaikh was declared dead by the hospital authorities due to severe injuries and loss of blood and Abbas registered an FIR against an unknown person.

A day later, the VB Nagar police in Kurla traced the driver from Mahul in Chembur and he was placed under arrest.

The accused driver is identified as Krupashankar Chourasiya, 37. He was arrested for causing death due to negligence, driving rashly and leaving the injured without attending, taking him to a hospital or informing the authorities under the sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.