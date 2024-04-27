Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At WINS Hospital In Kandivali, 4 Injured

Representational Image | Pixabay

Mumbai: Four people injured in fire incident happened at Private hospital in Kandivali on Saturday. Four of them admitted in hospital and their condition is stable.

Names of the injured people are Swadhin Mukhi (56) who sustained 35 to 40 percent burn injuries. Rajeev (35) who sustained 15 percent burn injuries, Narendra Murya (45) and Sunil (35) sustained superficial burn injuries. All the injured were admitted to the hospital in Borivali.

According to information shared by Mumbai fire brigade, Incident occured at WINS hospital, Ashish Kesar building, New link road Kandivali West. The fire erupted at 1.48 pm. The Ashish Kaiser building has stilt plus three floor parking podium and thirty storey building above the podium.

The AC compressor repairing work was going on outside hospital which was at stilt area in ground floor when the incident happened. Fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, Compressor of centralize AC Unit. After receiving information, two fire brigade engine rushed to the spot and controlled the fire. The fire fighting equipments of the building were in working condition. The fire was extinguished on 2.05 pm.

The prima facie reason behind the fire seems to be short circuit but fire brigade officers are conducting inquiry to ascertain exact reason. According to fire control room " The fire was erupted outside hospital and the injured are the workers of private company who were repairing the AC. None of the hospital staff and patients sustained injury in the incident."