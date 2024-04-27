Maharashtra: Madha, Solapur Lok Sabha Seats Set To Witness Intense BJP vs MVA Battle

Sharad Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis | X

Mumbai: Both Mahayuti and Mahavikas Aghadi are going all out to ensure victory on the Madha and Solapur seats of Western Maharashtra. On these two seats, BJP has its sitting MP and the party has a strong hold on both the seats. However, in the last few weeks, NCP (SP) head and leader Sharad Pawar has successfully turned the tide in the favour of Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA). Now, the BJP too has tightened its seatbelt to make sure it manages to retain its bastion.

PM Modi, Devendra Fadnavis To Hold Rallies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Madha in support of Ranjit Sinh Nimbalkar on April 29 and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also hold rallies at Madha, Sangola, Akluj district of Solapur on April 29. Moreover, PM Modi will address a rally on April 30 at Solapur in support of BJP candidate Ram Satpute.

Uddhav Thackeray rally on April 30

On the other hand, Uddhav Thackeray will address a rally on April 30 in support of Congress candidate Praniti Shinde which will be the same day when PM Modi conducts a rally for Satpute. Moreover, Sharad Pawar has already conducted one rally at Madha in support of Dhairyashil Mohite-Patil. Friday, he had conducted rally at Karmala taluka.

After seat sharing talks, Sharad Pawar successfully convinced Dhairyashil Mohite-Patil to quit the BJP and join NCP Sharad Pawar faction. Thereafter, he was given ticket from the Madha constituency. Pawar has also gained the support of Vijaysinh Mohite-Patil and BJP MLA Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar from Madha. Dhangar leader Uttam Jankar who had gone to meet Devendra Fadnavis by a special Chartered plane, also declared his support to Pawar.

Meanwhile, NCP Ajit Pawar faction party workers also refused to campaign for Ranjitsingh Nimbalkar due to which BJP leaders were in doubt over the Solapur seat but now with PM Modi and Devendra Fadnavis entering "the arena" in support of candidates and addressing rallies, the BJP local cadre is once against confident. It has also been said that Fadnavis has directed MLC Pravin Darekar and MLC Prasad Lad to stay and execute the campaign till the third phase of elections gets over in Solapur.