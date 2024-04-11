Maharashtra: Dhairyashil Mohite-Patil To Contest From Madha On NCP (SP) Ticket

Dhairyashil Mohite-Patil | X@DrmpMohite

Scion of politically heavyweight Mohite-Patil family, Dhairyashil Mohite-Patil, is all set to be the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate from Madha constituency of Solapur. He will join the NCP (SP) on April 14 and file his nomination on April 16.

BJP's decision to give ticket to Ranjitsinh Nimbalkar of BJP faced opposition from the Mohite Patil family. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis endeavored to persuade Mohite-Patil, albeit unsuccessfully.

Recently, Mohite-Patil met NCP chief Sharad Pawar after which he said that 'he will wait and watch'. “Mohite-Patil family and the Pawar family have a decade-old relationship. Therefore, no one should wonder about our meeting,” he added.

Sharad Pawar on Thursday while speaking to the media at Pune said, “DhairyaShil Mohite-Patil is joining NCP (SP). Jayant Patil will induct him in the party.”

Before induction of Mohite-Patil into the party, Sharad Pawar will conduct a rally at Akluj in Madha thereafter, Mohite-Patil will be inducted in the party. He will file nomination along with Praniti Shinde, who is contesting from Solapur.

The NCP (SP) declared its third list of candidates on Wednesday. Shashikant Shinde will contest election from Satara and Shriram Patil from Raver, Jalgaon constituency.