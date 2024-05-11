Mira-Bhayandar: Wine Shop Robber Held By Nallasopara Police, ₹25 Lakh Booty Recovered

Representational pic Image

A serial burglar landed in the custody of the Nallasopara police after fleeing from the Gujarat police custody. Ramniwas Gupta, 38, allegedly broke into Gymkhana Wine Shop in Nallasopara five months ago, on December 7, and decamped with stolen booty including cash and precious stones worth over Rs56 lakh. After arresting him, the police found out that he is a serial offender, wanted for more than 50 house break-ins in Thane, Palghar and Gujarat.

On the virtue of CCTV footage from the wine shop and going through the modus operandi used by such offenders, the crime detection team under the supervision of senior police inspector Vijaysingh Baagal not only managed to ascertain the identity of the accused but also traced his tenement in the Khadegolavali area of Kalyan east, from where he had already fled leaving behind the shirt he was wearing during the robbery.

After remaining underground for some time, he managed to procure a pre-arrest bail from the court as his lawyer contended that his identity could not be established with the recovery of the shirt. Meanwhile the accused was arrested by the JP Road police in Vadodara (Gujarat) for a theft at a mobile store. However, he escaped while being escorted to Thane for the recovery of the stolen booty. He was later arrested by the Kolsewadi police in Thane. After his arrest the Nallasopara police got his pre-arrest bail cancelled and secured his custody.

“After interrogations, our team managed to recover stolen booty, including gold ornaments and bars weighing around 496gm. Efforts are on to recover the remaining stolen material and ascertain if he was aided by any accomplices,,” said DCP (Zone III) Jayant Bajbale.