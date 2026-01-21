Mumbai Tragedy: 5 Injured In A Gas Leak Explosion In Dombivali; 1 Child Among Them

Mumbai fire (Representational Photo) | file pic

Mumbai: Five people, including a five-year-old child, were injured in a massive explosion triggered by a cooking gas cylinder leak in Navnitnagar, Dombivli, late Monday night. The blast occurred at around 11:30 pm on January 19, 2026. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. One of the victims is said to have been in critical condition.

Details of the Entire Incident:

According to PTI reports, the explosion occurred in Ketan Harirlal Dedhia’s (35) home, flat number 510 on the fifth floor of the ‘W’ wing building in Navnitnagar. Soon after the explosion, a fire ensued, engulfing the house and the two adjacent flats. Mehul Shantilal Vasad (40) from flat number 511 and Vijay Ghor (45) from flat number 506 were also affected.

Furthermore, Harish Kantilal (50) and his son Parsh (5), who reside in flat number 9, were injured when a sliding glass panel fell on them when the explosion occurred. They were on their way back home.

Reason for the Explosion:

Preliminary investigations suggest that a gas leak from a cooking cylinder had filled Ketan’s flat. The explosion is believed to have been triggered when he switched on the light after returning home at around 11.30 pm, causing a spark that ignited the accumulated gas.

Ketan reportedly sustained nearly 50 per cent burn injuries and was initially in critical condition. Hospital authorities later confirmed that his condition has stabilized. The remaining injured suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Safety Advisory:

Officials urged residents to regularly conduct gas leak checks and ensure proper ventilation in their homes. They also advised against switching on electrical appliances if a gas leak is suspected and stressed the importance of timely maintenance of gas cylinders, regulators, and rubber hoses. Authorities further suggested installing gas leak detectors as an additional safety measure to prevent such incidents in the future.