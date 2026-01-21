 Mumbai Tragedy: 5 Injured In A Gas Leak Explosion In Dombivali; 1 Child Among Them
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Tragedy: 5 Injured In A Gas Leak Explosion In Dombivali; 1 Child Among Them

Mumbai Tragedy: 5 Injured In A Gas Leak Explosion In Dombivali; 1 Child Among Them

Five people, including a five-year-old child, were injured after a cooking gas cylinder explosion rocked a residential building in Navnitnagar, Dombivli, late Monday night. The blast triggered a fire that engulfed three flats. One person suffered severe burns and is critical but stable, while others sustained minor injuries.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai fire (Representational Photo) | file pic

Mumbai: Five people, including a five-year-old child, were injured in a massive explosion triggered by a cooking gas cylinder leak in Navnitnagar, Dombivli, late Monday night. The blast occurred at around 11:30 pm on January 19, 2026. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment. One of the victims is said to have been in critical condition.

Read Also
Mumbai Tragedy: Fire Breaks Out At Paper Manufacturing Unit In Kandivali West, No Injuries Reported
article-image

Details of the Entire Incident:

According to PTI reports, the explosion occurred in Ketan Harirlal Dedhia’s (35) home, flat number 510 on the fifth floor of the ‘W’ wing building in Navnitnagar. Soon after the explosion, a fire ensued, engulfing the house and the two adjacent flats. Mehul Shantilal Vasad (40) from flat number 511 and Vijay Ghor (45) from flat number 506 were also affected.

Furthermore, Harish Kantilal (50) and his son Parsh (5), who reside in flat number 9, were injured when a sliding glass panel fell on them when the explosion occurred. They were on their way back home.

FPJ Shorts
What's The Borax Weight-Loss Hack? 19-Year-Old College Girl Dies After Consuming This Powder
What's The Borax Weight-Loss Hack? 19-Year-Old College Girl Dies After Consuming This Powder
'Hot Mammas': Priyanka Chopra & Bipasha Basu React To 'Vaada Nibhaungi' Trend As Their Song From Barsaat Goes Viral
'Hot Mammas': Priyanka Chopra & Bipasha Basu React To 'Vaada Nibhaungi' Trend As Their Song From Barsaat Goes Viral
CMAT 2026 Admit Card Released At exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT; Exam On January 25
CMAT 2026 Admit Card Released At exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT; Exam On January 25
Farrhana Bhatt Says No To 'The 50'; Is Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Headed To Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?
Farrhana Bhatt Says No To 'The 50'; Is Bigg Boss 19 Runner-Up Headed To Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?
Read Also
Mumbai Sees Back-To-Back Fire Incidents On Highway & Commercial Site
article-image

Reason for the Explosion:

Preliminary investigations suggest that a gas leak from a cooking cylinder had filled Ketan’s flat. The explosion is believed to have been triggered when he switched on the light after returning home at around 11.30 pm, causing a spark that ignited the accumulated gas.

Ketan reportedly sustained nearly 50 per cent burn injuries and was initially in critical condition. Hospital authorities later confirmed that his condition has stabilized. The remaining injured suffered minor to moderate injuries.

Safety Advisory:

Officials urged residents to regularly conduct gas leak checks and ensure proper ventilation in their homes. They also advised against switching on electrical appliances if a gas leak is suspected and stressed the importance of timely maintenance of gas cylinders, regulators, and rubber hoses. Authorities further suggested installing gas leak detectors as an additional safety measure to prevent such incidents in the future.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Real Estate News: Labdhi Lifestyle Announces ₹1,000-Crore Riverfront Office Project In BKC...
Mumbai Real Estate News: Labdhi Lifestyle Announces ₹1,000-Crore Riverfront Office Project In BKC...
Mumbai Tragedy: 5 Injured In A Gas Leak Explosion In Dombivali; 1 Child Among Them
Mumbai Tragedy: 5 Injured In A Gas Leak Explosion In Dombivali; 1 Child Among Them
Ola Scooter Fire Video: Toddler, Parent Narrowly Escape Incident After 2-Wheeler Erupts Into Blaze...
Ola Scooter Fire Video: Toddler, Parent Narrowly Escape Incident After 2-Wheeler Erupts Into Blaze...
International Baritone Frazan Adil Kotwal To Make Mumbai Debut At Royal Opera House Today
International Baritone Frazan Adil Kotwal To Make Mumbai Debut At Royal Opera House Today
Lollapalooza India 2026 To Begin In Mumbai This Weekend: Linkin Park, Playboi Carti & 40+ Artists...
Lollapalooza India 2026 To Begin In Mumbai This Weekend: Linkin Park, Playboi Carti & 40+ Artists...