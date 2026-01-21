Mumbai Sees Back-To-Back Fire Incidents On Highway & Commercial Site

Mumbai: Thirteen people, including the passenger, driver and cleaner briskly evacuated from a private bus which caught fire on the road on Tuesday. The incident took place in Kurar Village area, on Western Express Highway, towards Borivali. The bus was running below the Metro 7 line, when the mishap took place.

Fire Brigade Response

The fire was reported at 10.01 pm and by the time the Mumbai Fire Brigade reached the spot, the passengers had evacuated the bus and traffic police were managing the situation. The firefighters doused the blaze by 10.30 am. The passersby recorded the video of the sleeper coach engulfed in the thick blaze and smog.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Traffic Disruption

Traffic on both sides of the Western Express Highway section slowed as vehicles moved cautiously to avoid danger, while traffic police and other authorities managed the situation during peak morning hours.

Cause Under Probe

The exact cause of fire is being investigated, however, preliminarily it is suspended a short circuit in the wirings, and the blaze escalated instantly due to fuel tank.

Another Fire Incident

Meanwhile in another incident on Tuesday morning, three people suffered severe burn injuries after a fire broke out in a commercial space in Ghatkopar.

Ghatkopar Fire Details

According to officials, the fire occurred on the third floor of a ground-plus-three building located near Narayan Nagar, close to Mahendra Hospital and the Union Bank building in Ghatkopar West. The MFB declared the incident a Level-I fire at 10:42 am. The fire fighters doused the blaze by 1.05 pm.

Read Also BMC Mayor Post Lottery Puts Political Math On Hold

Also Watch:

Injured Shifted to Hospital

The injured were taken to Rajawadi hospital's trauma ward. They are identified as Riyazuddin (30) with 60% burn injuries, Valayat Ali (50) with 3% burns and Haddis Ali (51) with 30 % burns.

Extent of Damage

"The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, fans, Irons, steamers, wooden furniture, sewing machine, garments, steel racks, office files etc. in 1000 sqft area in Gala no 209 on 2nd floor of 1 Basement+ Ground+2 floors industrial estate," the report by BMC disaster management cell said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/