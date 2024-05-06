Jabalpur Shocker! Husband Kills Pregnant Wife To Hide Extra Marital Affair; Fakes Robbery To Disguise Police

Accused husband narrating false story at Madhotal police station | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The six-month pregnant woman, Reshma Chaudhary, who was said to be killed by some unidentified miscreants on Saturday night was actually killed by her own husband, revealed Jabalpur police on Monday.

The shocking revelation was made after a thorough investigation conducted by Jabalpur police on Sunday. Police said that the husband, Shubham Chaudhary, had an extra-marital affair and killed his own wife to keep his affair a secret.

Accused Shubham Chaudhary and deceased Reshma Chaudhary | FP Photo

Kept misleading police with false story

According to police, the husband not only committed the heinous murder of his pregnant wife due to illicit relations but also conspired to commit robbery to hide it. He kept misleading the police and even injured himself severely while trying to prove the false story true.

On Sunday, Madhotal police station received information about an incident of robbery which took place with Shubham Chaudhary and his wife Reshma Chaudhary, in which the wife was killed by some unidentified miscreants. The accused husband on the other hand narrated a false story to the police and said four miscreants stopped his car, pelted stones on him and killed his wife.

No CCTV footage of incident was found

As soon as the information was received, the police rushed to the spot and started to investigate. When police searched the CCTV footage of the incident, no such footage emerged. This made police suspicious enough to interrogate Shubham further.

Planned the murder with girlfriend

Later on, he confessed his crime. He said he was having an illicit relationship with a girl and he along with his girlfriend had conspired to murder his pregnant wife Reshma Chaudhary.

Also, to add conviction to his story the accused husband ploted a fake robbery and made his wife’s 'mangalsutra' and mobile phone disappear. During this entire incident, his 1.5 year old child was also present in the car. At present, police have arrested the main accused Shubham Chaudhary in the case along with Sumit and four others.