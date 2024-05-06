MP: Sand Mafia Beats Farmer With Sticks, Butt Of A Gun After He Records Their Activities In Video; Visuals Surface

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer in Jabalpur was brutally beaten with sticks and butt of a gun by sand mafia gang for recording their activities on video. The incident was captured in a video, which the farmer was filming.

The incident happened in Jugpura village of the Belkheda police station area where the farmer named Brajesh Mallah was brutally assaulted by sand mafia gang on Saturday. The incident came to light when the video surfaced on Sunday.

According to information, the attackers, identified as mining mafia, forcefully entered the farmer's field with the machineries and trucks for mining despite the farmer's objection. Then, as the farmer recorded video, the mafia viciously attacked him with sticks and the butt of a gun.

In the video, while Mallah was filming, one of the mafia came a asked him to not record the same, then it can be seen another mafia came running and started beating Mallah with sticks and threatened him with abusive words.

As a result, the farmer sustained severe head injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Jabalpur Medical College. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon.

At first, a video recording the mining was surfaced, but with the emergence of yet another video documenting the assault on the farmer, authorities are now planning to take action against the assailants.

This incident not only involved the violent assault of the farmer but also resulted in the destruction of his moong crop.