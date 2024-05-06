 MP: Sand Mafia Beats Farmer With Sticks, Butt Of A Gun After He Records Their Activities In Video; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Sand Mafia Beats Farmer With Sticks, Butt Of A Gun After He Records Their Activities In Video; Visuals Surface

MP: Sand Mafia Beats Farmer With Sticks, Butt Of A Gun After He Records Their Activities In Video; Visuals Surface

According to information, the attackers, identified as mining mafia, forcefully removed machinery and trucks from the farmer's field.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 09:49 AM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer in Jabalpur was brutally beaten with sticks and butt of a gun by sand mafia gang for recording their activities on video. The incident was captured in a video, which the farmer was filming.

The incident happened in Jugpura village of the Belkheda police station area where the farmer named Brajesh Mallah was brutally assaulted by sand mafia gang on Saturday. The incident came to light when the video surfaced on Sunday.

Read Also
Bhopal: Mentally Challenged Man Held From Rani Kamlapati Station On The Pretext of Fake Bomb News
article-image

According to information, the attackers, identified as mining mafia, forcefully entered the farmer's field with the machineries and trucks for mining despite the farmer's objection. Then, as the farmer recorded video, the mafia viciously attacked him with sticks and the butt of a gun.

In the video, while Mallah was filming, one of the mafia came a asked him to not record the same, then it can be seen another mafia came running and started beating Mallah with sticks and threatened him with abusive words.

Read Also
Bhopal: Open, Damaged Manholes Pose Threat To Pedestrians
article-image

As a result, the farmer sustained severe head injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Jabalpur Medical College. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon.

At first, a video recording the mining was surfaced, but with the emergence of yet another video documenting the assault on the farmer, authorities are now planning to take action against the assailants.

This incident not only involved the violent assault of the farmer but also resulted in the destruction of his moong crop.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Sand Mafia Beats Farmer With Sticks, Butt Of A Gun After He Records Their Activities In Video;...

MP: Sand Mafia Beats Farmer With Sticks, Butt Of A Gun After He Records Their Activities In Video;...

Rewa Horror: Man Brutally Murders Sister-in-Law & Two Nieces; Accused Assaulted the Woman 10-12...

Rewa Horror: Man Brutally Murders Sister-in-Law & Two Nieces; Accused Assaulted the Woman 10-12...

Overheard In Bhopal: Delhi connection , Damocles’ Sword , Sangham Saranam & More

Overheard In Bhopal: Delhi connection , Damocles’ Sword , Sangham Saranam & More

Take Note: Bhopal Traffic Diversion in Place for EVM Distribution on Monday

Take Note: Bhopal Traffic Diversion in Place for EVM Distribution on Monday

Bhopal: Around 17,000 Attempt NEET in City; Students Found Biology & Chemistry Papers Long but Easy

Bhopal: Around 17,000 Attempt NEET in City; Students Found Biology & Chemistry Papers Long but Easy