Bhopal: Open, Damaged Manholes Pose Threat To Pedestrians | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Open and damaged manholes have become a threat to pedestrians in the state capital. The footpath in many areas has virtually turned into a danger zone as uncovered manholes pose an imminent danger to pedestrians. Be it Old Bhopal or New Bhopal or even in satellite townships like Kolar, stretch of Hoshangabad Road, the story is the same.

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started repairing manholes on approach roads leading to polling booths and after the general elections, it has assured to repair them before monsoon. However, pedestrians are at a constant risk of fatally injuring themselves. It is also possible that eventuality may take place due to a sudden rush.

Many of the locals and public transport commuters use footpaths and the presence of uncovered manholes for the past several months is posing a serious situation. To add to the danger is the poor illumination at the spot during the dusk and at the night. With people rushing to catch public transport and some walking while talking on their mobile phones may end up in the manholes. The locals have expressed concerns but the pleas landed on deaf ears.

‘No system in place to audits, identify risky spots’

Sunil Upadhayaya, president of New Colonies Welfare Association, said, “There is no proper system in place by which the officers concerned can do regular audits and identify risky spots before someone lands in trouble.”

‘Rush to catch public transport increases risk’

Priyanath Pathak, president of Devsthali, said, “Uncovered manholes are really dangerous. On the stretch of the Hoshangabad road, it is very risky for people rushing to catch public transport and some walking while talking on their mobile phones may end up in the manhole.”

‘Manholes en route polling booths being repaired’

BMC deputy commissioner Yogendra Patel said, “It is election time, so we are repairing manholes all over Bhopal and especially in the Old Bhopal in vicinity or approach roads to polling booths. After elections, we will continue the repairing of damaged manholes of the city.”