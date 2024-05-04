 Bhopal Power Cut Plan May 5: Power To Remain Disrupted In Firdos Nagar, Industrial Area & More; Check Full List Below
Bhopal Power Cut Plan May 5: Power To Remain Disrupted In Firdos Nagar, Industrial Area & More; Check Full List Below

Residents of Bhopal are encouraged by the Municipal Corporation to prepare and organize themselves accordingly for the designated periods of power outages.

Updated: Saturday, May 04, 2024, 09:44 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a power outage timetable for May 5, 2024, impacting various neighborhoods throughout the city. These scheduled interruptions have been arranged at various intervals during the day to facilitate crucial maintenance and repair tasks.

Areas and Timings:

Area: Industrial Area and nearest areas.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Firdos Nagar, Shitla Nagar, Nishatpura, Shri Nagar, Shardar Nagar, Nariyalkheda and nearest areas.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Doordarshan Colony, Judge Colony, Shyamla Filter Plant, Bharat Bhawan and  nearest areas.

Time: 09:00 Am  to 02:00 Pm

The planned power outages are vital for conducting maintenance work, ensuring the efficient operation of Bhopal's power infrastructure. Residents are advised by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation to prepare accordingly and make appropriate arrangements during the designated hours of power cuts.

