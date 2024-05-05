Jabalpur Shocker: Pregnant Woman Strangled To Death, Husband Pelted With Stones For Gold And Valuables

Jabalpur Shocker: Pregnant Woman Strangled To Death By Unknown Miscreants; Husband Pelted With Stones For Gold And Valuables |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a pregnant woman was strangled to death and her husband was attacked which left him unconscious on the road in Jabalpur. Also, their 1.5 year-old son was left alone terrified and crying beside his unconscious father on Saturday night, said the police.

According to information, the deceased pregnant woman, identified as Reshma Chaudhary (28) was headed to her maternal house with her husband, Shubham Chaudhary and son on Saturday night. Around 11 pm, around 5 assailants started pelting stones at their car, causing Shubham to pull over.

As Shubham stepped out, he was thrashed by stones after which he fell unconscious. Meanwhile, the accused snatched jewellery and other belongings from Reshma and when she resisted, they strangled her with her own dupatta.

After about 20 minutes, the victims were noticed by the passers-by and police were informed. SP Aditya Pratap Singh and his team from Madhotal police station rushed to the spot. Acting on the matter, police blocked all the checked points but failed to apprehend the unidentified accused.

As per details, the couple, the victim family is a resident of Barela area and had been on their way to Reshma's parents' home in Mother Teresa Nagar

SP Aditya Pratap Singh said that an investigation has been started on the matter. Three teams have been formed to track down the accused.