MP: Computer Operator Caught Receiving Stash Of Notes In Exchange Of Getting Registry Issued By Sub-Registrar In Morena; Video Viral

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): It looks like cases of bribery are on the rise across the state these days. Recently, two head constables were suspended in the Agar district of MP for allegedly receiving a Rs 3 lakh bribe to register an FIR.

Now, in Morena, a computer operator was caught accepting a bribe in exchange for getting a property registry issued by the subregistrar. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera.

The incident pertains to Jaora tehsil of Morena district, in which a stamp bender, aka ‘Computer Baba', was caught taking bribes in exchange for getting the signature of the Sub Registrar on the land registration papers. The incident was captured in a video, which is doing the rounds on social media at present.

Caught on Cam: A computer operator caught receiving a stash of notes in exchange of getting registry document issued from the sub-registrar in Morena#Morena #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/YRtQGXBVuj — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) May 18, 2024

According to information, a man wanted to get a property registered in Jaora tehsil of Morena district. As he approached the tehsil office, a computer operator sitting on a desk outside asked for thousands of dollars in lieu of getting the papers signed and property registered.

In the video, the accused can be clearly seen accepting the money. As soon as the video reached the senior officials, an investigation was ordered into the matter.

It is said that, in the tehsil, if any person buys a farm or a house, then he has to go through the entire process online, in which, despite making all the valid payments to the government, the person is forced to fill the pockets of all the officials sitting in the registrar department from ‘Computer Babu’ to the ‘Bade Babu.’