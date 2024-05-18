 MP: Computer Operator Caught Receiving Stash Of Notes In Exchange Of Getting Registry Issued By Sub-Registrar In Morena; Video Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Computer Operator Caught Receiving Stash Of Notes In Exchange Of Getting Registry Issued By Sub-Registrar In Morena; Video Viral

MP: Computer Operator Caught Receiving Stash Of Notes In Exchange Of Getting Registry Issued By Sub-Registrar In Morena; Video Viral

According to information, a man wanted to get a property registered in Jaora tehsil of Morena district, for which the computer person asked for thousands of money in lieu of getting the papers signed and property registered.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 18, 2024, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
MP: Bribe Taken In Exchange Of Registration Of Property In Morena; Video Viral | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): It looks like cases of bribery are on the rise across the state these days. Recently, two head constables were suspended in the Agar district of MP for allegedly receiving a Rs 3 lakh bribe to register an FIR.

Now, in Morena, a computer operator was caught accepting a bribe in exchange for getting a property registry issued by the subregistrar. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera.

The incident pertains to Jaora tehsil of Morena district, in which a stamp bender, aka ‘Computer Baba', was caught taking bribes in exchange for getting the signature of the Sub Registrar on the land registration papers. The incident was captured in a video, which is doing the rounds on social media at present.

Read Also
MP Road Rash: Hubby, Wife & Daughter Dead After Car Rams Into Truck On NH 44 In Sagar; ₹35Lakh...
article-image
Read Also
MP: 'Ganda Pani Nahi Piya Ja Raha...' Over A Dozen Children Admitted To Hospital After Consuming...
article-image

According to information, a man wanted to get a property registered in Jaora tehsil of Morena district. As he approached the tehsil office, a computer operator sitting on a desk outside asked for thousands of dollars in lieu of getting the papers signed and property registered.

In the video, the accused can be clearly seen accepting the money. As soon as the video reached the senior officials, an investigation was ordered into the matter.

It is said that, in the tehsil, if any person buys a farm or a house, then he has to go through the entire process online, in which, despite making all the valid payments to the government, the person is forced to fill the pockets of all the officials sitting in the registrar department from ‘Computer Babu’ to the ‘Bade Babu.’

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Computer Operator Caught Receiving Stash Of Notes In Exchange Of Getting Registry Issued By...

MP: Computer Operator Caught Receiving Stash Of Notes In Exchange Of Getting Registry Issued By...

Bhopal: BJP Youth Leader Surendra Kushwaha Stabbed To Death Outside Central Jail; Family Lays Body...

Bhopal: BJP Youth Leader Surendra Kushwaha Stabbed To Death Outside Central Jail; Family Lays Body...

Early Morning Fire At Shivpuri Collector Office In MP Damages Govt Files, Including Land Acquisition...

Early Morning Fire At Shivpuri Collector Office In MP Damages Govt Files, Including Land Acquisition...

MP Road Rash: Hubby, Wife & Daughter Dead After Car Rams Into Truck On NH 44 In Sagar; ₹35Lakh...

MP Road Rash: Hubby, Wife & Daughter Dead After Car Rams Into Truck On NH 44 In Sagar; ₹35Lakh...

Bhopal: HC Slaps Rs 25,000 Cost On Advocate For Non-Cooperation

Bhopal: HC Slaps Rs 25,000 Cost On Advocate For Non-Cooperation