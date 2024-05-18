MP Updates: Jabalpur Bookies Caught Betting On Live Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Titans IPL Cricket Match; Illegal Liquor Seized From Car In Morena

Suspect Nabbed For IPL betting In Nashik | Pixabay

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two bookies were caught red-handedly placing bets on an IPL cricket match on Friday night in Jabalpur. Police have arrested both of them and seized 1 TV, 8 mobile phones, a recorder, a conference box, and Rs 2,500 in cash from their possession.

Gora Bazar police station in-charge Nehru Singh Khandate said that keeping in view the ongoing IPL cricket match, Jabalpur Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh has ordered all the gazetted officers and all the police station in-charges to conduct an investigation and arrest the bookies.

Acting on a tip, a raid was conducted at Dutt Township in Jabalpur on Friday late at night. At a flat on the 5th floor, two men were caught placing bets on the live Mumbai Indians vs. Gujarat Titans IPL match. Both have been arrested.

Illegal liquor bottles seized from White Swift in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Illegal liquor worth Rs 1.4 lakh was recovered from a car in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. The police have also seized a car worth Rs 2 lakh.

The accused was on his way to sell the illegal liquor.

Acting on a tip, a police team from Bachi police station was sent to Tal Pura Road in Morena for checking. Seeing the police, a driver of a white Swift tried to speed away, but got chased down. During the car check, police seized 35 boxes of illegal liquor worth Rs1.4 lakh, said Arvind Singh Thakur, Additional Superintendent of Police.