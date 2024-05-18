 Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur To Observe 'No Flight Day' on June 6
Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur To Observe 'No Flight Day' on June 6

Jabalpur, despite being recognized as a major city, has seen a significant decline in air connectivity lately. Earlier 14 flights used to operate from Jabalpur Airport but now only 5 are.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 18, 2024, 06:51 PM IST
MP: Jabalpur To Observe 'No Flight Day' on June 6 | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): To draw government’s attention to the poor air connectivity in Jabalpur, the Air Service Struggle Committee has announced a "No Flying Day" on June 6. Members of the committee have urged all travelers in Jabalpur to refrain from flying on June 6, marking a protest against the diminishing air services in the city.

Routes to major cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Ahmedabad have been redirected to Gwalior, causing inconvenience to travelers in and around Jabalpur.

‘State and Central government turned blind eyes to the issues’

The committee members have warned that if regular flights to Mumbai and other cities are not restored soon, Jabalpur will observe a No Flying Day on June 6. They have also urged citizens to boycott airline services and refrain from purchasing flight tickets on that day.

As per Vayu Seva Sangharsh Samiti’s Himanshu Khare, the condition of air services in Jabalpur is very pathetic. He alleged that neither the state government nor the Union Aviation Minister is ready to address the issue. 

Less footfall of tourists

On the other hand, passengers Kailash Parswani and Tapas Chatterjee said that to reach Mumbai, first they have to go to Nagpur and then from there they have to take a flight to Mumbai. “This is a wastage of both time and money,” they concluded. 

Jabalpur is one of the main center points in terms of tourism, encapsulating Bargi Dam, Bhedaghat Dhuandhar, 64 Yogini Temple, Pench Tiger Reserve, Kanha National Park, Panna Tiger Reserve, Noradehi Sanctuary and more. Many foreign tourists used to visit the city, but due to lack of flights, the number of tourists has reduced. 

