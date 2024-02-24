MP Food Startup: Bhopal's First Turkish Kunafa Will Take You To Mediterranean Streets!

By: Harshita Rawat | February 24, 2024
How about we say that you can now taste authentic Turkish Kunafa in your very own city, Bhopal? Well, step into The Hummus Cafe in Bhopal, where Mediterranean delights await to tantalize your taste buds. Note: This is NOT a sponsored post.
Location: The Hummus Cafe, nestled in E-4 384 Arera Colony, behind Day2Day Bakery, 10 no. market, Bhopal
Inspired by the vibrant street food culture of the Mediterranean, founder Anubhav Khare has introduced authentic Turkish sweets to his cafe.
But how is Kunafa made? Kataifi dough is layered with rich mozzarella cheese, crafting an irresistible delight in every bite.
Verities Offered: Cheese Kunafa, Cream Kunafa, and Chocolate Kunafa, Egyptian Kunafa featuring cream filling soon!
Best part: It is very affordable as prices range from Rs 190 to Rs 410, catering to every dessert lover's budget.
Founder Khare told that the Kunafas are receiving a good response from the public, with an impressive daily sales of Rs 4k.
Go and treat yourself to the indulgent experience of Turkish Kunafa at The Hummus Cafe, a dessert that promises to transport you to the streets of the Mediterranean with every bite
Thanks For Reading!