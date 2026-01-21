 Ola Scooter Fire Video: Toddler, Parent Narrowly Escape Fatal Incident After 2-Wheeler Erupts Into Blaze In Solapur
A father and his toddler had a narrow escape after an Ola Electric scooter caught fire in Solapur, moments before they could ride it. CCTV footage showed smoke billowing from under the seat before flames erupted. The family was unharmed as bystanders doused the fire. Ola Electric is yet to respond to the incident.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 03:16 PM IST
Solapur: A terrifying incident involving an Ola Electric scooter was caught on camera in Solapur this week, showing a father and his child narrowly escaping a potential disaster. The CCTV footage has since gone viral across social media platforms.

CCTV Footage Captures Shocking Incident

The undated CCTV footage shows the electric scooter parked beside a road. A man is seen seated on the vehicle waiting for his toddler. Just as the child climbs onto the footboard and the father prepares to start the ride, thick white smoke begins billowing from underneath the seat.

In a split-second reaction, the father grabs the toddler and lunges away from the vehicle. Moments later, a fire erupts below the scooter's seat, with flames seen near the tyre. Bystanders quickly splashed water on the burning vehicle, averting a major tragedy.

Growing Safety Concerns

Fortunately, the family escaped without physical injury. This is not the first time the EV giant has faced scrutiny; similar incidents have been reported in Pune and Bengaluru over the last few years.

While the exact cause of this specific fire in Solapur is still under investigation, technical experts often point to several recurring factors in EV fires:

- Thermal Runaway: Malfunctions in the Lithium-ion battery pack.

- Environmental Factors: High ambient temperatures, common in Maharashtra.

- Aftermarket Modifications: Ola has previously blamed third-party parts for similar short circuits.

Official Response

Ola Electric has not yet issued a specific statement regarding the Solapur incident. However, the company has historically maintained that its battery packs are designed with multiple safety layers and meet global standards.

