Thane Viral Video: Man Assaulted At Bhiwandi Dhaba For Questioning High Food Prices; Police Take Cognisance

Thane: A disturbing incident from Maharashtra’s Thane district has triggered widespread outrage after a video surfaced showing a man, claimed to be a truck driver, being brutally assaulted by a dhaba owner and his staff in Bhiwandi. The video, which has since gone viral on social media, captures the shocking sequence of events that allegedly unfolded on the Nashik Highway in the Bhiwandi–Padgha area.

According to information shared online, the victim has been identified as Narender Tomar. He was reportedly visiting a roadside eatery, identified as the 'Punjabi Khalsa Hotel,' located near the Samruddhi Expressway. In the video, Tomar is seen recording himself while complaining about what he described as excessively high prices for basic food items at the dhaba. He allegedly questioned being charged Rs 180 for four rotis and half a plate of vegetables, calling the rates unreasonable.

Viral Video Shows Brutal Assault

However, the act of filming appeared to anger the dhaba owner, identified as 'Baba,' and the staff working at the establishment. The video shows the owner suddenly confronting Tomar and slapping him hard. Moments later, several staff members are seen joining in, physically assaulting him. The attackers can be seen punching and beating the man and even twisting his arm while also attempting to snatch his mobile phone, seemingly to stop him from recording the incident. The assault appears to take place in full public view.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Zoya Khan, who provided details of the incident in her post and urged the police to take strict action against those involved. In her caption, she alleged that Tomar was attacked simply for highlighting the high cost of food and trying to inform others through a video. She tagged the Mumbai Police and demanded immediate intervention.

The visuals quickly drew sharp reactions from social media users, many of whom condemned the violence and questioned how such an attack could occur over a pricing dispute. Several users demanded the arrest of the dhaba owner and his staff, calling the incident an example of growing intolerance and mob violence.

Thane Police Respond To Viral Video

Responding to the viral post, Thane City Police acknowledged the complaint online. In a brief response, the police tagged Thane Rural Police and requested them to address the grievance. However, as of now, there has been no official confirmation regarding the registration of an FIR or any arrests in the case.

