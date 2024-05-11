Mumbai News: NCB Busts Interstate Drug Racket, 3600 Nitrazepam Tablets & 270 Bottles Of Codeine Syrup Recovered; 2 Arrested

In a closely well coordinated operation, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has successfully delivered yet another cracking blow to the interstate drug syndicate which has led to seizure of 3600 Nitrazepam tablets & 270 bottles of Codeine syrup valued at Rs 30 lakh, for which two persons including local distributor and his key associate has been arrested. The network has its tentacles spread across multiple states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, etc.

In an effort to curb the drug trafficking during the upcoming election, intelligence was gathered wherein it was noted that a notorious interstate drug syndicate has sketched a plan to smuggle a drug consignment into Mumbai MMR. Urgent intervention to the input and development of the information led to identification of a person named S.S.Khan. Continuous investigation led to identification about details of the S.S.Khan and soon information was gathered that he had procures consignment of illicitly diverted prescription medicines from outside Maharashtra in regular manner for further supply to his customers.

Accordingly, a team of NCB Mumbai officials were deputed for mounting surveillance immediately. Gradual linkages indicated that S.S.Khan along with one of his close confidant named M.Khan has gone to Karnataka for purchase of a drug consignment. All intelligence sources were alerted which led to further details. On early morining of 10.05.2024, upon confirmation about possession of a drug consignment, based on analysis, a trap layout was setup at Kalyan Railway Station, Maharashtra.

Soon, after the arrival of the train, upon de-boarding from the train, the duo were immediately physically identified by NCB team. After interception at the spot and further during search, a total of 3600 Nitrazepam tablets & 270 bottles of Codeine syrup were recovered.

During the interrogation, all the accused voluntarily accepted their involvement about the procurement of the seized drug consignment for further sale in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan and other MMR regions. Further, one of the arrested person already has criminal history and was linked to a syndicate with notorious criminal background in which few members were previously involved in other drug trafficking stint also and few of other members are already arrested under various NDPS matters.

Incriminating information about the syndicate and other details have been obtained which are not only corroborative but also being analysed for identification of other members of the syndicate. Further detailed investigation is underway to identify and arrest the other gang members also to neutralise the entire drug network.