Amritsar Drug Bust: BSF, Punjab Police Recover Suspected Heroin Contraband From Farming Field; Visuals Surface

Amritsar: BSF troops along with Punjab police launched a joint operation and recovered one packet of suspected heroin from a farming field in Amritsar district on Tuesday.

Taking to X BSF Punjab Frontier shared, "On 6th May 2024, BSF intelligence wing shared information about the presence of narcotics in the border area of district Amritsar. In response, BSF troops along with Punjab police launched an extensive search operation in the suspected area."

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐚𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐁𝐒𝐅 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐮𝐧𝐣𝐚𝐛 𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞



On 5th May 2024, during the night hours, vigilant BSF troops, promptly responding to a buzzing sound of a suspected drone, rushed to the… pic.twitter.com/dkNOZZLiJy — BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER (@BSF_Punjab) May 6, 2024

The recovered packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape with one steel ring and one illumination strip attached to it.

"The joint search operation culminated at about 03:20 pm with the successful recovery of 01 packet (Gross weight- 550 grams) of suspected heroin from a farming field of village Roranwala Kalan in Amritsar District. The packet was wrapped in yellow colour adhesive tape with 01 steel ring and 01 illumination strip attached to it," BSF Punjab Frontier further shared.

Statement By The BSF Punjab Frontier

BSF Punjab Frontier said that the reliable input of the BSF Intelligence wing and coordinated efforts of BSF troops with Punjab police made this recovery of narcotics possible, which was meant to be pumped into the country from across the border. Earlier, the BSF recovered a drone in broken condition from a harvesting field adjacent to the village Ratan Khurd in Amritsar District on Sunday, officials said.

"On May 5, the BSF intelligence wing shared information regarding the presence of a drone in a harvested wheat field in the border area of district Amritsar. Responding immediately, carried out an extensive search operation in the suspected area," the BSF said in a press release.