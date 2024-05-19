₹99,99,94,95,999.99 Credited In Account: UP Man Receives Huge Money After Bank Software Goes Wrong

₹99,99,94,95,999.99 Credited In Account | Canva

Uttar Pradesh: What if you wake up to see a message that your bank account has been credited with crores of rupees. You might be excited for once, but soon cautiously consider it a scam and alert the bank. Something similar happened to Bhanu Prakash from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district who was surprised to find Rs 9,900 credited to his account. He reported the incident to the bank authorities and found out it to be a software glitch.

Bhanu Prakash couldn't believe his eyes when he happened to see his Baroda UP bank account show Rs 99,99,94,95,999.99. It was learned that a bug in the banking software resulted into the erred sum being reflected on the account, after it accidentally become a Non-Performing Asset (NPA) from an original Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loan account.

Bank clarifies

Rohit Gautam, the bank’s branch manager, was quoted in news media reports that a software glitch ended up in the reflection of a huge money in the man's account, and said that immediate steps were underway to resolve the issue. Having communicated what had happened to the account holder, the official stated that his account was put on hold for a while until the mistake was rectified and to avoid any potential misuse.

Similar incident in the past

In a similar case last year, a man from Chennai received Rs 753 crore (Rs 753,48,35,179.48) in his account when his friend only sent him two thousands rupees. It was again an error resulted in the bank software that credited Mohammad Idris' account with the huge amount, unexpectedly.