Bizarre: US man throws $200,000 cash out his car on a highway 'To Bless Others'; family accuses him of draining their accounts

Imagine driving on a highway and being showered with money; this seems unreal, but people in Oregon, US, got to experience this phenomenon in real life.

Colin Davis McCarthy, 38, from Oregon reportedly threw $200,000 out of his car window on a busy highway in the US to 'bless others with gifts of money' to 'bless others with gifts of money', according to reports.

The man has been accused of draining his family's joint bank account by withdrawing stacks of $100 bills and then proceeding to throw them out of his car on Interstate 5 in Oregon to leave them broke.

Money Rain

People were seen jumping out of their vehicles to grab the $100 bills, worth around $200,000, soon after they were thrown out of Colin's car.

According to the Oregon State Police, the money was thrown out at around 7.20pm on April 11 in the city of Eugene.

"It's hundred-dollar bills floating around, and I'm like: "What!?" So my boyfriend and I decided to go one way, he went the other way, and so far I've found 300 dollars," an unidentified woman told a local channel.

Colin was not arrested or charged with any crimes. He told officers he threw the cash away because he was doing well financially and wanted to bless others with gifts of money.

According to reports, the family is now asking anyone who did pick up the money to please return it to the Oregon State Police.

"He could have been charged in a situation like this for danger being created because of his actions - disorderly conduct, potentially reckless endangering, but most likely disorderly conduct," Oregon State Police Officer Jim Andrews told KEZI 9.