 MP News: Over A Dozen Miscreants Attack Woman's House Late Night, Fire Bullets, Vandalise Vehicles In Jabalpur; FIR Registered -- VIDEO
A group of miscreants attacked a woman’s house in Jabalpur’s Belbagh area over an old rivalry, pelting stones, vandalising vehicles and assaulting her. The incident, caught on video, occurred on January 7. Police registered an FIR under relevant BNS sections against named accused and launched an investigation.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 07:38 PM IST
MP News: Over A Dozen Men Attack Woman's House, Fire Bullets, Vandalise Vehicles In Jabalpur; FIR Registered -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of miscreants attacked a woman’s house, pelted stones, and vandalised vehicles following an old rivalry, creating terror in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, as reported on Tuesday.

It is also alleged that miscreants assaulted the woman, after which she lodged a complaint with police. A case has been registered in the matter under relevant sections.

According to information, the victim was identified as Rekha and the incident occurred in the Belbagh area, a video of which is being widely circulated on social media. 

In the video, over a dozen miscreants can be clearly seen attacking the house with stones, vandalising property, and even hacking the door open with a sharp weapon.

What was the matter?

According to the complaint, the incident took place late at night on January 7, 2026, when a group of men allegedly arrived outside the complainant’s house, fired shots in the air, issued threats and damaged vehicles parked outside. 

The attackers reportedly used firearms and sticks, creating panic in the area.

The complainant told police that family members were present inside the house at the time of the incident. 

Several vehicles were damaged, and residents were threatened before the accused fled from the spot.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The sections invoked include Section 296(b), Section 115(2), Section 351(2), Section 324(4) and Section 305(5). 

These sections mainly deal with violence, use of force, causing injuries, criminal intimidation and other serious offences.

The FIR has been registered at Belbagh police station against Harshit Jat, Dipanshu Jat, Sudhanshu Jat, and others. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

Police said responsibility will be fixed after the probe, and strict action will be taken against those found involved.

