 MP News: Man Sells Lai Laddoo Wearing Blue Skirt; Fan Grill As Headgear In Shivpuri; Wins Netizens' Hearts -- VIDEO
A video of lai laddoo seller Kallu Kevat has gone viral ahead of Makar Sankranti in Shivpuri. Dressed in a unique outfit, he sings Bundeli folk songs while selling sweets. A labourer by profession, Kallu travels village to village during the festival, keeping Bundeli folk culture alive with his lively performances.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Man Sells Lai Laddoo Wearing Blue Skirt; Fan Grill As Headgear In Shivpuri; Wins Netizens' Hearts -- VIDEO | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A video of a ‘lai laddoo’ seller is winning hearts of netizens ahead of Makar Sankranti, in which the man can be seen selling the sweets singing folk Bundeli song, wearing unique attire in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district.

The video shows the man singing and dancing joyously with a unique ‘hat,’ marigold garlands, a container full of laddoos and a blue ‘skirt.’ Despite the bizarre appearance, the video is being flooded with likes, comments and shares due to pleasing ‘selling strategy.’

What makes the seller go viral?

The sources said the seller, Kallu Kevat, is a resident of Seoni district. He has been selling lai laddoos for several years and the video is said to have emerged from Karera tehsil of Shivpuri district.

What makes him go viral on social media every year is his raw Bundeli voice and accent, along with the unique style and strategy he adopts each time. Through his lively performance, Kallu brings the essence of Bundelkhand to viewers in an engaging and playful manner.

What’s different this time?

This time, Kallu used a fan grill as a headgear and hung laddoos on it while singing in a unique manner and dancing joyously. 

Kallu Kevat works as a labourer throughout the year but travels from village to village during Makar Sankranti to sell laddoos and keep Bundeli folk culture alive. His simple and earthy style continues to charm people every year.

This is not the first time Kallu has surfaced on social media. Earlier in 2019, a video of him selling laddoos on a bicycle had also gone viral.

In a traditional and earthy manner, he sold laddoos on a bicycle in Sallar Pur village, singing melodious folk songs and praising the quality of his sweets. His video received thousands of likes and shares, leaving viewers mesmerised.

(Inputs from FP News Service)

